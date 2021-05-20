By Jared Samuelson
Dr. Christian Bueger and Dr. Tobias Liebetrau join the program to discuss real and imagined threats to undersea cables, infrastructure, and the complexities of regulating and protecting an international network.
Download Sea Control 251 – Undersea, Out of Mind with Dr. Christian Bueger and Dr. Tobias Liebetrau
Links
1. “Protecting hidden infrastructure: The security politics of the global submarine data cable network,” by Dr. Christian Bueger and Dr. Tobias Liebetrau, Contemporary Security Policy, March 29, 2021.
2. SafeSeas Network Website
