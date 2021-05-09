By Jared Samuelson

Swedish Institute for Defence Studies author Jonas Kjellén and Swedish Defence University’s Anders Larsson join the program to discuss Jonas’s most recent report on the Russian Baltic Fleet, to include the fleet’s unique organization, its historic relationship with St. Petersburg, the 2016 leadership purge, and more.

Download Sea Control 248 – Russia’s Baltic Fleet with Jonas Kjellén and Anders Larsson

Links The Russian Baltic Fleet, Organisation and role within the Armed Forces in 2020,” 1. “by Jonas Kjellén, FOI, February 2021.

2. Russian Electronic Warfare the role of Electronic Warfare within the Armed Forces, by Jonas Kjellén, FOI, September 2018.

Seacontrol@cimsec.org Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at