Sea Control 245 – Chinese Command and Control with Andrew Scobell

By Jared Samuelson

In late 2020, the RAND Corporation published the first of what should eventually be a series of studies on command and control in the U.S. and Chinese navies, “Command and Control in U.S. Naval Competition with China.” One of its authors, Andrew Scobell, joins the program to compare and contrast the philosophies underpinning American and Chinese naval command and control, China’s recent power projection efforts, and potential future research efforts.

Links

1. “Command and Control in U.S. Naval Competition with China,” by Kimberly Jackson, Andrew Scobell, Stephen Webber, and Logan Ma, RAND, 2020.

