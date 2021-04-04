Sea Control 237 – Sansha City in China’s South China Sea Strategy with Zachary Haver & Dr. Ketian Zhang

By Jared Samuelson

Zachary Haver and Dr. Ketian Zhang come aboard to discuss Sansha City’s role in the South China Sea, to include the city’s missions, how it is organized, ongoing habitability initiatives, and its relationship with the Chinese military and maritime law enforcement.

Links

1. “China Maritime Report No. 12: Sansha City in China’s South China Sea Strategy: Building a System of Administrative Control,” by Zachary Haver, CMSI China Maritime Reports, China Maritime Studies Institute of the U.S. Naval War College, January 2021.

2. KetianZhang.com

Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.