Sea Control 236 – SEA SHANTIES!!! YARGGGGH!

By Jared Samuelson

We have an all-star cast to discuss (and SING!) some sea shanties! Two of the faces of the Shantytok movement, Frank and Promise Uzowulu, join us to discuss how they discovered sea shanties and why they appreciate the genre. Craig Edwards breaks down the history of the shanty, and John Bromley and Craig perform a series of shanties for us! Please see the links for some of our favorites!

