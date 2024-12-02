Annual Fiction Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

This week CIMSEC will be featuring short stories submitted in response to our Call for Fiction.

These thoughtful stories examine the future of maritime security and war at sea. Authors creatively envision emerging threats and technologies through novel scenarios and narratives. These stories can help us gaze into the future and flesh out the possibilities of future conflict.

Below are the authors and stories that will feature during this edition of CIMSEC’s annual fiction week.

“False Flag,” by Tyler Totten

“Aleutian Ambush,” by Addison Pellerano

“Rendezvous,” by David Strachan

“Veins of Valour,” by Robert Burton

“The Impending Tide,” by Mike Hanson

“Lessons Learned,” by Paul Viscovich

“Visual on the Marlin,” by Karl Flynn

“Dark Ocean,” by Vince Vanterpool

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: Art created with Midjourney AI.