By Walker Mills

Sea Control 219. Commandant of the United States Coast Guard Admiral Karl Schultz joins Sea Control’s Walker Mills to talk about the recent Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Strategic Fishing Strategic Outlook and the 2019 Arctic Strategic Outlook. Admiral Schultz discusses balancing the Coast Guard’s missions and resources, innovation in the force, and the Coast Guard’s role in great power competition.

Download Sea Control 219 – USCG Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz

Links

1. “Arctic Strategic Outlook,” United States Coast Guard, April 2019.

2. “Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing Strategic Outlook,” United States Coast Guard, September 2020.

3. “White Ships for the Gray Zone,” by Capt. Walker Mills, USNI Proceedings, February 2020.

4. “In the Arctic, Look to the Coast Guard,” by Capt. Walker Mills, USNI Proceedings, August 2020.

5. “The Coast Guard Needs to Listen – Acoustically,” by LTJG Thomas Caero, USNI Proceedings, August 2020.

6. “Bring Back Coast Guard Sub Hunters,” by David Van Dyk, USNI Proceedings, September 2020.

7. “The U.S. Coast Guard Should Guard the U.S. Coasts,” by LCDR Brian Hayes, USNI Blog, September 21, 2020.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact the Sea Control team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.