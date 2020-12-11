By Walker Mills

If you enjoyed the USNI-CIMSEC Fiction contest, this episode is for you! Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke (ret.) and Maj. Nick Nethery join us this week to discuss the assumptions and ideas behind their first-place story “Crowdfunded.” A great conversation about sci-fi, writing, urban warfare, and the future fight!

Download Sea Control 216 – 2020 Fiction Contest Winners with Mike Burke and Nick Nethery

Links

Walker Mills is a Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.