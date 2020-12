By Jared Samuelson

You wanted naval integration? How about a new team of Sea Control hosts from all three sea services? In this episode, listeners will meet the newest hosts of Sea Control: Andrea Howard, Jon Frerichs, Walker Mills, and Anna McNeil! Learn about their backgrounds and where they plan to take their respective versions of the podcast.

