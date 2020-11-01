Sea Control 209 – Learning War with Trent Hone & Sebastian Goldstein

By Jared Samuelson

If you haven’t done so, get your hands on Trent Hone’s Learning War and give it a read! Trent and German Navy officer Sebastian Goldstein join the program to discuss the book, the transition from battleships to aircraft carriers, the development of the Navy officer corps, fighting doctrine, tactical plotting, the combat information center, and more!

Links

1. Learning War: The Evolution of Fighting Doctrine in the U.S. Navy, 1898-1945, Trent Hone, Naval Institute Press, June 15, 2018.

2. “Learning War and the Evolution of U.S. Navy Fighting Doctrine with Author Trent Hone,” Chris Nelson, CIMSEC, July 23, 2018.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.