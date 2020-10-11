By Jared Samuelson

Will Reynolds and Walker Mills join the podcast to discuss the Cod Wars, the mid-20th century showdown pitting the might of the Royal Navy against Icelandic fishermen. They recount the events of each confrontation and what lessons can be learned today about leverage.

Download Sea Control 206 – The Cod Wars with Will Reynolds and Walker Mills

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

