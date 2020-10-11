Sea Control 206 – The Cod Wars with Will Reynolds and Walker Mills

By Jared Samuelson
Will Reynolds and Walker Mills join the podcast to discuss the Cod Wars, the mid-20th century showdown pitting the might of the Royal Navy against Icelandic fishermen. They recount the events of each confrontation and what lessons can be learned today about leverage.
Links
1. “The Cod Wars and Today: Lessons from an Almost War,” Walker Mills, CIMSEC, July 28, 2020.
2. “What Price Cod?: A Tugmaster’s View of the Cod Wars,“ Norman Story, Hutton Press, January 1, 1992.
3. “Stand Up a Joint Interagency Task Force to Fight Illegal Fishing,” Claude Berube, CIMSEC, July 21, 2020.
4. “The Fishing Wars are Coming,” James Stavridis and Johan Bergenas, The Washington Post, September 13, 2017.
