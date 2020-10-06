By Jared Samuelson

Bryan Clark and Tim Walton join the program to discuss their recent study on behalf of the Hudson Institute and the Office of the Secretary of Defense: American Sea Power at a Crossroads: A Plan to Restore the US Navy’s Maritime Advantage and what it means for the Navy’s future, including 581 surface vessels, nine aircraft carriers, an updated carrier airwing, new sealift fleet, new logistics fleet, a revamped submarine fleet and more!

Download Sea Control 204 – American Sea Power at a Crossroads with Bryan Clark & Tim Walton

Links

1. American Sea Power at a Crossroads: A Plan to Restore the US Navy’s Maritime Advantage, Bryan Clark, Timothy A. Walton, and Seth Cropsey, Hudson Institute, September 29, 2020.

2. Sustaining the Undersea Advantage: Transforming Anti-Submarine Warfare Using Autonomous Systems, Bryan Clark, Seth Cropsey, and Timothy A. Walton, Hudson Institute, September 10, 2020.

3. Strengthening the U.S. Defense Maritime Industrial Base: A Plan to Improve Maritime Industry’s Contribution to National Security Bryan Clark, Timothy A. Walton, and Adam Lemon, Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, February 12, 2020.

4. Taking Back the Seas: Transforming the U.S. Surface Fleet for Decision-Centric Warfare, Bryan Clark and Timothy A. Walton, Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, December 13, 2019.

5. Sustaining the Fight: Resilient Maritime Logistics for a New Era, Timothy A. Walton, Ryan Boone, and Harrison Schramm, Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, April 23, 2019.

6. Regaining the High Ground at Sea: Transforming the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Air Wing for Great Power Competition, Bryan Clark, Adam Lemon, Peter Haynes, Kyle Libby, and Gillian Evans, Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, December 14, 2018.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...