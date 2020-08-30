By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Josh Tallis and Hunter Stires join the podcast to discuss three of their recent pieces focused on naval great power competition, the benefit of smaller combatants, fleet structure, conflict below the level of war, multiple theories about Chinese strategy, and more!

Download Sea Control 197 – Naval Great Power Competition with Dr. Joshua Tallis and Hunter Stires

Links

1. “To Compete with Russia and China, Think Small,” by Dr. Joshua Tallis, Defense One, May 12, 2020.

2. “Win Without Fighting,” by Hunter Stires, U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings, June 2020.

3. “How Good Order at Sea is Central to Winning Strategic Competition,” by Dr. Joshua Tallis, CIMSEC, August 12, 2020.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

