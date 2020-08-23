Sea Control 196 – Blue Crime with Professor Christian Bueger

By Jared Samuelson

Professor Christian Bueger joins the program to discuss his upcoming paper, “Blue Crime: Conceptualising Transnational Organized Crime at Sea,” to include the difficulty of legislating maritime space, sea blindness, and the different varieties of blue crime.

Download Sea Control 196 – Blue Crime with Proffessor Christian Bueger

2. Professors Christian Bueger and Timothy Edmunds, “Blue crime: Conceptualising transnational organized crime at sea,” Marine Policy, Vol. 119, September 2020.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Like this: Like Loading...