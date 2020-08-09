By Jared Samuelson

Our second collaboration with our ocean governance topic week partners from Stable Seas. Dr. Ifesinachi Yarwood-Okafor and Maisie Pigeon join the program to discuss their comprehensive report on the Gulf of Guinea, to include governance, maritime affluence, the Yaounde Architecture, and more!

Download Sea Control 193 – Stable Seas: Gulf of Guinea with Dr. Ifesinachi Okafor-Yarwood and Maisie Pigeon

Links

Stable Seas: Gulf of Guinea, April 16th 2020 by Dr. Ifesinachi Okafor-Yarwod, Maisie Pigeon, Alex Amling, Charles Ridgway, Ibukun Adewumi, and Lydelle Joubert

Seacontrol@cimsec.org Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at

