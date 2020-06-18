By Jared Samuelson
Brute Krulak Center for Creativity and Innovation Director Valerie Jackson and Dr. Heather Venable join me to discuss the lessons learned from CIMSEC’s Project Trident Chokepoints and Littorals Week! We’ll be discussing whether chokepoints are still relevant, mine warfare, chokepoints as a temporal phenomenon, and the importance of presence.
Download Sea Control 184 – Chokepoints and Littorals with Dr. Heather Venable and Director Valerie Jackson
Links
Chokepoints and Littorals Topic Week
Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.