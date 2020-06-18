By Jared Samuelson

Brute Krulak Center for Creativity and Innovation Director Valerie Jackson and Dr. Heather Venable join me to discuss the lessons learned from CIMSEC’s Project Trident Chokepoints and Littorals Week! We’ll be discussing whether chokepoints are still relevant, mine warfare, chokepoints as a temporal phenomenon, and the importance of presence.

Download Sea Control 184 – Chokepoints and Littorals with Dr. Heather Venable and Director Valerie Jackson

Links

Chokepoints and Littorals Topic Week

seacontrol@cimsec.org Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...