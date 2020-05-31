Sea Control 180 – Narrow Seas: The Black Sea with Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (ret.)

By Jared Samuelson
We’re kicking off our collaboration with The Krulak Center on Chokepoints and Littorals Week with a big one! Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (ret.), former commander, U.S. Army Europe, stops by the podcast to discuss lessons learned from the exercise Defender 2020, Russia’s Black Sea strategy, and the importance of the Black Sea to NATO.
Links
- “One Flank, One Threat, One Presence,” by LTG (Ret.) Ben Hodges, Janusz Bugajski, COL (Ret.) Ray Wojcik, and Carsten Schmiedl, The Center for European Policy Analysis, May 2020
- “The Naval Power Shift in the Black Sea,” by Michael Peterson, War on the Rocks, January 9, 2019
- “Russia’s Strategy in the Black Sea Basin,” by Nikolas Gvosdev, War on the Rocks, August 2, 2018
- “Geopolitical Gerrymandering and the Importance of Key Maritime Terrain,” by Olivia Garard, War on the Rocks, October 3, 2018
- “Wargaming of the Black Sea Security,” by Natalia Wojtowicz, Ukraine Analytica, April 2, 2020
- “Naval Warfare Scenarios for 2020,” by Andrii Klymenko, Ukraine Analytica, Issue 1 (19), 2020
