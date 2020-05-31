By Jared Samuelson

We’re kicking off our collaboration with The Krulak Center on Chokepoints and Littorals Week with a big one! Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (ret.), former commander, U.S. Army Europe, stops by the podcast to discuss lessons learned from the exercise Defender 2020, Russia’s Black Sea strategy, and the importance of the Black Sea to NATO.

Download Sea Control 180 – Narrow Seas: The Black Sea with Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (ret.)

Links

