Sea Control 171 – Pirates of the Chesapeake Bay with Dr. Jamie Goodall

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Jamie Goodall (@L_Historienne) joins me (@jwsc03) to discuss her book, Pirates of the Chesapeake Bay. We discuss the difference between privateering and piracy, what made the Chesapeake such an incubator for piracy, the importance of the Bay as a transit point in early America, the Battle of the Barges and more!

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

