By Jared Samuelson

It’s our 20th episode since the relaunch of Sea Control! Author and wargamer Larry Bond joins Dr. Sebastian Bruns (@naval_gazing) to discuss the development of his wargame Harpoon (to include an announcement on a new release!), his relationship with Tom Clancy, wargaming in support of the novel Red Storm Rising, and how they came up with the book’s endgame. Additionally, we cover exercise Able Archer 83, taking a wargaming pitch from Sid Meier, and more than a few other stories!

Download Sea Control 169 – Larry Bond and Sebastian Bruns on Harpoon, Red Storm Rising, and Tom Clancy

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...