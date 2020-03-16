Sea Control 163 – Japanese-US Maritime Intersections in the 1860s with Dr. Nyri Bakkalian

By Jared Samuelson

In this week’s episode, Dr. Nyri Bakkalian (@riversidewings) joins Jared to discuss some of the subjects of her most popular #FridayNightHistory threads. Robert Bruce Van Valkenburgh, the ex-CSS Stonewall and William Barker Cushing all make appearances as Dr. Bakkalian dives deep into the Japanese Civil War on the latest episode of Sea Control!

Links

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...