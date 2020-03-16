By Jared Samuelson
In this week’s episode, Dr. Nyri Bakkalian (@riversidewings) joins Jared to discuss some of the subjects of her most popular #FridayNightHistory threads. Robert Bruce Van Valkenburgh, the ex-CSS Stonewall and William Barker Cushing all make appearances as Dr. Bakkalian dives deep into the Japanese Civil War on the latest episode of Sea Control!
Sea Control 163 – Japanese-US Maritime Intersections in the 1860s with Dr. Nyri Bakkalian
Links
1. Van Valkenburgh’s Communications to Secretary of State Seward
2. Japan Center for Asian Historical Records scans of Kotetsu-kan Shuryo Tenmatsu (The Particulars of the Kotetsu’s Acquisition)
3. Naval History and Heritage Command, on W.B. Cushing
4. Van Valkenburgh to SecState Seward, on the Stonewall’s arrival and the question of its handover
5. Van Valkenburgh’s listing in C-SPAN’s records
6. Listing for USN surgeon Samuel Pellman Boyer’s journal
7. Second Listing for USN surgeon Samuel Pellman Boyer’s Journal
8. USS Shenandoah’s listing on DANFS
9. Naval History and Heritage Command bio on Admiral H.H. Bell, CO of the Asiatic Squadron, who died in the water off Osaka just before the war of 1868