Sea Control 159 – All Things Merchant Marine with Dr. Sal Mercogliano

By Jared Samuelson

Legendary merchant marine scholar Dr. Sal Mercogliano (@mercoglianos) joins Jared Samuelson (@jwsc03) to discuss the state of the U.S. merchant marine, make historical comparisons to the pre-World War I fleet, and discuss last year’s Turbo Activation Exercise and Defender 2020. Also, my daughter makes an appearance shrieking in the background: SHE DOESN’T LIKE BEANS!

The Collected Works of Dr. Sal Mercogliano

To be a Modern Maritime Power,” USNI Proceedings, August 2019.

Suppose There Was a War and the Merchant Marine Didn’t Come?” USNI Proceedings, January 2020. CNO Naval History Essay Contest Second Prize, Professional Historian Category.

A Century of the Jones Act,” Sea History.

“‘We Built Her to Bring Them Over There’: The Cruiser and Transport Force in the Great War,” Sea History.

The Shipping Act of 1916 and Emergency Fleet Corporation: America Builds, Requisitions, and Seizes a Merchant Fleet Second to None.”

The Fourth Arm of Defense: Sealift and Maritime Logistics in the Vietnam War. Naval History and Heritage Command, 2017.

Op-Ed: the Merchant Marine, America’s fourth arm of defense,” Navy Times, May 14, 2019. 

Turbo Activation – A Sealift Surge, or just a Trickle?” gCaptain, December 31, 2019. 

Why the United States Needs a Merchant Marine – A Historical Basis,” gCaptain, October 23, 2018.

Space Force, How About a Maritime Force?” gCaptain, July 27, 2018. 

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

