Legendary merchant marine scholar Dr. Sal Mercogliano (@mercoglianos) joins Jared Samuelson (@jwsc03) to discuss the state of the U.S. merchant marine, make historical comparisons to the pre-World War I fleet, and discuss last year’s Turbo Activation Exercise and Defender 2020. Also, my daughter makes an appearance shrieking in the background: SHE DOESN’T LIKE BEANS!

Download Sea Control 159 – All Things Merchant Marine with Dr. Sal Mercogliano

Links

The Collected Works of Dr. Sal Mercogliano

“To be a Modern Maritime Power,” USNI Proceedings, August 2019.

“Suppose There Was a War and the Merchant Marine Didn’t Come?” USNI Proceedings, January 2020. CNO Naval History Essay Contest Second Prize, Professional Historian Category.

“A Century of the Jones Act,” Sea History.

“‘We Built Her to Bring Them Over There’: The Cruiser and Transport Force in the Great War,” Sea History.

“The Shipping Act of 1916 and Emergency Fleet Corporation: America Builds, Requisitions, and Seizes a Merchant Fleet Second to None.”

The Fourth Arm of Defense: Sealift and Maritime Logistics in the Vietnam War. Naval History and Heritage Command, 2017.

“Op-Ed: the Merchant Marine, America’s fourth arm of defense,” Navy Times, May 14, 2019.

“Turbo Activation – A Sealift Surge, or just a Trickle?” gCaptain, December 31, 2019.

“Why the United States Needs a Merchant Marine – A Historical Basis,” gCaptain, October 23, 2018.

“Space Force, How About a Maritime Force?” gCaptain, July 27, 2018.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

