Project Trident Call for Articles: Regional Maritime Powers and Strategies

By Jimmy Drennan

Submissions Due: August 31, 2020

Week Dates: September 14-18, 2020

Article Length: 1000-3000 words

Submit to: Content@cimsec.org

The maritime world, as vast and interconnected as it is, exhibits unique circumstances and conditions across its many locales. From the Caribbean littoral to the Baltic Sea, to the Bay of Bengal and the Sea of Japan, specific maritime regions each have their own challenges and context.

CIMSEC is partnering with the Yokosuka Council on Asia Pacific Studies, the Institute for Security Policy Kiel University, and the Dominican Command and Naval Staff School to launch the latest call for articles of Project Trident to highlight the impact of regional maritime powers and strategies on future international maritime security.

Emerging areas of interest include the interconnectedness of regional theaters (e.g., the Black Sea/Baltic Sea nexus, the East China and South China Seas, the Caribbean and East Pacific nexus, and others) and how regional maritime strategies and forces can integrate and adapt to a future of great power competition.

What challenges do maritime forces of smaller and medium powers face in their regions and what strategies may they adopt to confront them? What are the perspectives and roles of smaller and medium maritime powers in great power competition between major states? Is the current structure of the region’s maritime forces appropriate to its maritime interests and the threats they face? What is the longer-term view on how regional maritime powers could evolve? And what role can regional organizations play?

Authors are invited to write on these topics and more as we look to understand the implications of regional maritime powers and strategies on the future of international maritime security.

For this call for articles we are excited to collaborate with our partners, including:

The Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Studies (YCAPS) promotes the study of strategic, diplomatic, and legal issues affecting the Asia-Pacific Region. Capitalizing on Yokosuka City’s unique pool of global expertise and rich maritime heritage, YCAPS builds networks between individuals, promotes dialogue, provides world-class educational opportunities, and enables professional mentorship.

The Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University (ISPK) provides research, analysis, and commentary on conflicts and strategic issues. ISPK is committed to furthering the security policy discourse in Germany and abroad by way of focused, interdisciplinary, policy-oriented research. Moreover, the Institute is involved in the promotion of talented, young academics. Complementing research, publications, and teaching, members of the Institute advise decision-makers in government, academia, media, and business. ISPK’s main research foci lie in German and European foreign and security policy, international security architecture, nonproliferation of nuclear weapons and disarmament, stabilization of fragile states, maritime security, and asymmetric challenges such as transnational terrorism. In addition, ISPK’s innovative Kiel Seapower Series contains symposia, workshops, podcasts, publications, and much more.

The Dominican Command and Naval Staff School is the Dominican Republic Navy’s advanced education program for naval officers to develop leadership and strategic skills for the decision-making process in naval command functions. It provides officers with the necessary capabilities for the execution of naval operations under the framework of international law and regional cooperation. The school receives both officers from other national forces and international guests, and seeks in the dissemination of naval doctrine an element that strengthens both joint and combined operations.

We hope this call for articles generates wide interest from many maritime regions and makes for a diverse range of topics and discussion. Please send all submissions to Content@cimsec.org.

Jimmy Drennan is the President of CIMSEC. Contact him at President@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: AQABA, Jordan (May 18, 2015) Military service members from Belgium, France, Jordan, Pakistan and the United States employ various ships and aircraft to conduct a simulated assault on a target during Eager Lion 2015 (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Paul Coover/Released)

