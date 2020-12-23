By Alex Clarke

Bilge Pumps, Episode 29. Okay so we decided we had to go through the year in retrospective, to look back at the 28 previous episodes, to consider how we have got to where we are and what has happened in a very packed year. Expect cynicism, sarcasm, probably bad jokes, and a whole lot of naval content all put, hopefully, in the correct amount of historical context.

Bilge Pumps Episode 29: 2020 We’ve Known You Too Long… A Year in Retrospective

Alex Clarke is the producer of The Bilge Pumps podcast.

Contact the CIMSEC podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.