Bilge Pumps Episode 28: Chatting Threats with a Flag Captain

Bilge Pumps, Episode 28. In this episode we are joined by a former Flag Captain, a former Royal Navy Rear Admiral, Jeremy Larken, who served as the Captain of HMS Fearless and flag captain of Michael Clapp in the Falklands War. In it we discuss future threats, the world as it is now and as it was then, and he keeps the Bilge Pumps crew on our toes as we aim for one of our widest-ranging discussions yet.

#Bilgepumps is still a newish series and new avenue, which may no longer boast the new car smell, in fact decidedly more of pineapple/irn bru smell with a hint of jaffa cake and the faintest whiff of cork. But we’re getting the impression it’s liked, so we’d very much like any comments, topic suggestions or ideas for artwork to be tweeted to us, the #Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepumps), at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Alex Clarke is the producer of The Bilge Pumps podcast.

