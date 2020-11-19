By Alex Clarke

Bilge Pumps, Episode 24, Parts 1 and 2. Be afraid, be very afraid…that most terrifying circumstance has come to pass once more, Jamie was busy… and the episode needed to be done. So it is just Alex and Drach for two whole hours on air defense at sea. It is either very good, or should be locked away somewhere with instructions for it only to be opened in the event of major war looming large…

#Bilgepumps is still a newish series and new avenue, which may no longer boast the new car smell, in fact decidedly more of pineapple/irn bru smell with a hint of jaffa cake and the faintest whiff of cork– but we’re getting the impression it’s liked, so we’d very much like any comments, topic suggestions or ideas for artwork to be tweeted to us, the #Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepumps), at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Download Bilge Pumps Episode 24: Unaccompanied History Geeks – Air Defense at Sea, Part 1

Download Bilge Pumps Episode 24: Unaccompanied History Geeks – Air Defense at Sea, Part 2

