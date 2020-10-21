By Alex Clarke

Bilge Pumps, Episode 20… just who knew… and this week the crew of Alex, Drach, and Jamie have gone very topical, we’ve gone with the new Manhattan Project, the savior of future naval operations…. the Network, yes the thing that has been coming for about 30 years. Finally it is getting the Bilge Pumps treatment and that is all down to the recent statements and especially the recent David Larter article. It’s a well written and well-researched article, but for all three of us in the Bilgepumps crew it brought on shivers like we were 1970s USN veterans and someone had just said “sea control ship.”

#Bilgepumps is still a newish series and new avenue, which may no longer boast the new car smell, in fact decidedly more of pineapple/irn bru smell with a hint of jaffa cake and the faintest whiff of cork– but we’re getting the impression it’s liked, so we’d very much like any comments, topic suggestions or ideas for artwork to be tweeted to us, the #Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepumps), at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Download Bilge Pumps Episode 20: Networking is the New Manhattan Protect?

