Sea Control 556 – Wargaming with Larry Bond

By Jared Samuelson

Larry Bond, the creator of the naval wargame Harpoon and coauthor of Red Storm Rising, joins the program. Larry discusses how he got into wargaming and his experience running wargames in the U.S. Navy.

Download Sea Control 556 – Wargaming with Larry Bond

Links

1. Sea Control 169 – Larry Bond and Sebastian Bruns on Harpoon, Red Storm Rising, and Tom Clancy.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact the podcast team at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

The episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.

