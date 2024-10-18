By Jonathan Selling

The recent announcement that the United Kingdom will be returning Diego Garcia and the rest of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius brought to an end this long-running dispute. Nitya Labh joins the program to discuss the dispute over the Chagos Islands and the benefit to the UK and US for its return to Mauritius. Nitya Labh is a former James C. Gaither fellow for the South Asia Program and Tata Chair for strategic affairs at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She is an incoming Schwarzman Scholar at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Download Sea Control 552 – Diego Garcia with Nitya Labh

Links

1. “Why Diego Garcia Matters,” by Nitya Labh, Foreign Policy, May 30, 2024.

Jonathan Selling is co-host and executive producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.