Sea Control 543 – The U.S.-Soviet Incidents at Sea Agreement with Dr. David Winkler

Dr. David Winkler joins the program to discuss his book, Preventing Incidents at Sea: The History of the INCSEA Concept. The U.S.-Soviet Incidents at Sea Agreement (INCSEA) is a little known accord between the US and Soviet Navies during the Cold War.

David is a retired Navy commander who served as staff historian at the Naval Historical Foundation, taught at the US Naval Academy and Naval War College, and held the Charles Lindbergh Chair of Aerospace History at the Smithsonian.

Links

1. Preventing Incidents at Sea: The History of the INCSEA Concept, by David F. Winkler, Centre for Foreign Policy Studies, Dalhousie University, 2008.

