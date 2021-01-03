By Jared Samuelson

Tim Heck and Brett Friedman join the podcast for a great discussion about their new book, On Contested Shores: The Evolving Role of Amphibious Operations in the History of Warfare. Heck and Friedman talk about historical and future amphibious operations and provide a glimpse into the future of amphibiosity in the Marine Corps.

Download Sea Control 220 – On Contested Shores with B.A. Friedman & Timothy Heck

Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.