By Jared Samuelson

The Secretary of the Navy recently announced the intent to re-establish the U.S. First Fleet in the Indo-Pacific region. Our guests, Darshana Baruah and Blake Herzinger, offer their thoughts on how to approach the region conceptually, France’s influence, potential command-and-control issues, resource allocation, basing options, and more!

Download Sea Control 217 – First Fleet with Darshana Baruah & Blake Herzinger

Links

1. “Time to Launch a Combined Maritime Task Force for the Pacific,” Eric Sayers, War on the Rocks, June 1, 2018.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org