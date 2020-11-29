By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Krista Wiegand joins us this week to discuss her piece, with coauthor Hayoun Jessie Ryou-Ellison, for Norwich University’s Journal of Peace and War Studies, “U.S. and Chinese Strategies, International Law, and the South China Sea.”

Download Sea Control 213 – U.S. and Chinese South China Sea Legal Strategies with Dr. Krista Wiegand

Links

How Biden Should Handle the South China Sea Disputes 2. “,” Dr. Krista E. Wiegand, War on the Rocks, Nov. 24, 2020.

3. “U.S. and Chinese Strategies, International Law, and the South China Sea,” Dr. Krista E. Wiegand and Hayoun Jessie Ryou-Ellison, Journal of Peace and War Studies, 2nd edition, October 2020.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org