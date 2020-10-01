Podcast

Sea Control 202 – Regional Strategy Week with Dr. Sebastian Bruns and John Bradford

By Jared Samuelson

We spanned 16 time zones to bring you Dr. Sebastian Bruns from Kiel’s Center for Maritime Security Studies and John Bradford from the Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Affairs discussing lessons learned from CIMSEC’s recently concluded Regional Strategy Week, to include the importance of resources to development of national strategy, budgetary pressures of building and maintaining a navy, and more! 

Links

3. Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Affairs

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

