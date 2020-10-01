By Jared Samuelson
We spanned 16 time zones to bring you Dr. Sebastian Bruns from Kiel’s Center for Maritime Security Studies and John Bradford from the Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Affairs discussing lessons learned from CIMSEC’s recently concluded Regional Strategy Week, to include the importance of resources to development of national strategy, budgetary pressures of building and maintaining a navy, and more!
Sea Control 202 – Regional Strategy Week with Dr. Sebastian Bruns and John Bradford
