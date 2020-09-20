By Jared Samuelson

Amidst the chaos of Regional Strategies Week here at CIMSEC we welcome an Austrian navalist, Dr. Jeremy Stöhs, to discuss European naval procurement, including his book on the decline of European naval forces, European shipbuilding infrastructure, and trends in systems and platforms.

Download Sea Control 200 – European Naval Procurement with Dr. Jeremy Stöhs

Links

1. “On the Decline of European Naval Forces: A Conversation with Jeremy Stöhs,” by Roger Hilton, CIMSEC, September 6, 2019.

2. The Decline of European Naval Forces: Challenges to Sea Power in an Age of Fiscal Austerity and Political Uncertainty, by Jeremy Stöhs, Naval Institute Press, 2018.

seacontrol@cimsec.org Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...