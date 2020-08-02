By Jared Samuelson
Gina Fiore (@marsecgina) and Greg Poling (@gregpoling) join the program to explore the complexities of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, its impact, how different countries are approaching the enforcement challenge, and its impact on coastal communities.
Download Sea Control 192 – IUU Fishing and Fishing Policy in the South China Sea
