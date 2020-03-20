By Jared Samuelson

Although Defender 2020 was just cancelled, the exercise still represented the largest movement of US forces to Europe since the end of the Cold War. Dr. Sal Mercogliano (@mercoglianos) and Johannes Peters (@uboothannes) join Jared to discuss the history and conduct of convoy operations, intra-European transit, and European reactions and contributions to the exercise.

Sea Control 164 – Defender 2020 with Dr. Sal Mercogliano and Johannes Peters

