Podcast

Sea Control 164 – Defender 2020 with Dr. Sal Mercogliano and Johannes Peters

Leave a comment

By Jared Samuelson

Although Defender 2020 was just cancelled, the exercise still represented the largest movement of US forces to Europe since the end of the Cold War. Dr. Sal Mercogliano (@mercoglianos) and Johannes Peters (@uboothannes) join Jared to discuss the history and conduct of convoy operations, intra-European transit, and European reactions and contributions to the exercise. 

Sea Control 164 – Defender 2020 with Dr. Sal Mercogliano and Johannes Peters

Links

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.