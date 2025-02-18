Thinking Together, Winning Together: The USNA Warfighter-Centered Design Challenge

By Commander Ken Maroon, Jered Heimingway, Lyla Englehorn, and Lieutenant Commander Adam Johnson

Last summer, the academy hosted its second Naval Academy Warfighter-Centered Design (WCD) Challenge in partnership with the Naval Research and Development Establishment (NR&DE), and Naval Warfare Studies Institute (NWSI) at Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) to capture the talent and creativity of its graduates. Envisioned by Rear Admiral Lorin Selby, the WCD initiative seeks to “train people to think differently and challenge the current system.”1 This year’s workshop included eleven USN Ensigns and two USMC Second Lieutenants with a broad range of academic majors including Electrical Computer Engineering, Weapons Robotics and Control, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, and Naval Architecture. Collectively, these students combined their academic experience to meet this year’s challenge, to develop low-cost solutions for offensive and defensive unmanned surface capabilities.

Developing solutions to overcome the complexities facing the USN begins with the warfighter. Warfighter innovation is vital to solving real-world problems, addressing challenges, and filling capability gaps facing our warfighters. Embracing innovation will ensure that cutting edge technology employed within the battlespace will vastly improve the human experience and survivability. This year’s workshop, and the Warfighter Driven Challenge (WDC) series independently launched by NWSI at NPS in early 2024, curate challenges directly from warfighters and connect attendees with the growing community of warfare center engineers who have the resources and expertise to generate solutions. This partnership was a natural fit in supporting this year’s USNA WCD workshop as it employed tools of warfighter-centered design to approach a warfighter driven challenge.

Warfighter-Centered Design Challenge Process

The WCD challenge centered on developing low-cost solutions for offensive and defensive unmanned systems. After immersing the graduates with current naval applications of Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and informing them of real-world complexities, the graduates were introduced to the process of warfighter-centered design, then split into two teams; one team focused on developing offensive USV capabilities and the other focused on developing counter-USV swarm capabilities. Each team was led by a WCD facilitator and dedicated technical experts from the NR&DE community. This year’s challenge leveraged assistance from NWSI, established to support the alignment of NPS’ priorities, activities, actions, and investments to the Navy’s and Marine Corps’ most pressing concept and capability development efforts.

The graduates received a crash-course in current naval applications of USVs. Operational briefs were presented by experts in this field from various warfighting perspectives to include COMNAVSURFPAC, NAVEUR, NSW, TF59, DCO, SURFDEVRON ONE, USVRON THREE, and INDOPACOM J8. Participants were also given the opportunity to interview these experts to fully explore the challenge with which they were tasked. Additional technical and innovative instruction was facilitated by subject matter experts from the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Naval Analysis, the Office of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Prototyping & Engineering, Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock, Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, NSWC Panama City, NSWC Crane, and USNA instructors. Together, this group of instructors prepared the graduates for a grueling multi-day warfighter design challenge.

After each group received their challenge, explored the complex military problem space, and framed their challenge, the teams began the ideation process. The WCD ideation process is unique in that it leverages the creativity of young officers who have no presuppositions as to why a particular solution will not work. This allowed for ideation that ignites creative, yet critical thinking. Creative ideation, teamed with academic experience, helped each team to prioritize ideas and navigate the phase of concept development. During the concept development phase, each team used their expertise and information that had been shared by experts and senior operators to achieve a solution to the WCD challenge.

To address the low-cost solution for offensive USV capabilities, the Offensive Team developed the concept called Waterborne Interchangeable Long-range Engagement Architecture (WILEA).2 In concept, the WILEA is a standard model low-cost USV with modular components. Their purpose behind developing a standard model was three-fold: 1) a standard model would allow for rapid scaling of production, 2) modular components would give warfighters the ability to interchange parts in an expeditionary environment, and 3) a standard model equipped with modular components would make the platform multi-purpose. Possible uses included the ability to deliver direct kinetic effectors below the target’s waterline or the deployment of Small Naval Electronic Attack Robots (SNEAR) to provide Electronic Warfare capabilities against enemy systems.

The Defensive Team developed three concepts for a low-cost defensive solution to counter USV swarm capabilities. Their first concept was the High-altitude Unmanned Nautical Tracking Engagement Robots (HUNTER). HUNTER’s early detection of incoming USV swarms initiates the deployment of Kinetic Interceptors for Low-Level Engagement and Reconnaissance (KILLER). Their second concept, the Directed Energy Apparatus to Hamper Sensor Technology in Autonomous Robotics (DEATHSTAR), aims at disabling USV optical sensors. Rendering USV optical sensors useless would effectively blind any human or autonomous operator. Thirdly, the Defensive Team conceptually developed the Strategic Hydrous Interdiction and Elimination Liquid Defense (SHIELD). When deployed, this “pizza dough” like agent would counter an incoming enemy USV swarm by interfering with its propulsion and steering systems. Deployment of SHIELD could be accomplished by dropping or launching canisters or via the hose attachments on to naval vessels.

Introduction to Research, Development, and Innovation

In addition to providing graduates an opportunity to practice solving capability issues impacting naval warfare, the event also provides a unique opportunity for graduates to be exposed to the research and development side of the Navy and Marine Corps team. The Naval Academy has worked to build lasting partnerships in research through its Capstone and Internship programs provided to its midshipmen. The WCD expands on the research skills these graduates developed as midshipmen by working in a cross-discipline team and giving them direct contact with representatives from some of the Navy’s premier research organizations. To familiarize junior officers (JO) with the process of contributing their ideas for future development, the WCD teamed with Naval Junior Officer Counsel (NJOC).

Sanctioned by the Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP) and the Chief of Naval Research (CNR), NJOC is the Navy’s first cross-designator group of JOs, Lieutenant Commander and below. Its mission is to enhance communication across the Naval enterprise by enabling JOs to rapidly synthesize and deliver critical feedback and innovative contributions to senior leaders managing Navy challenges. NJOC recently launched a campaign to bolster its peer-to-peer facilitation capabilities with aims to deliver human-centered design (HCD) training as one of the key enablers to foster collaboration and problem-solving initiatives among a cadre of nearly 45,000 Navy JOs, globally.

To achieve this, NJOC has partnered with NWSI at NPS and ONR’s NavalX Accelerator Department to design, test, and refine these resources first within the Naval Education Environment. By leveraging expertise and shared equities between NPS and USNA, NJOC is striving to establish itself as a reliable supporting organization in the innovation space. Joint participation in this event marks a critical first step in one day equipping all JOs with the necessary tools to lead innovation efforts effectively across the Fleet.

Each USNA warfighter design challenge event ends with the graduate teams briefing their solutions to higher leadership such as the Chief of Naval Research, relevant stakeholders from the Office of DASD (P&E), and NPS. Briefing senior leadership not only gives attendees the opportunity to practice their communication skills, it also reinforces the fact that they are the warfighter, ant that their voice matters! Each of these participants will encounter challenges that will demand an innovative solution. Events like the USNA’s WCD encourage collaboration, ideation, and demand solutions. Exposing participants to a collaborative network of technical expertise and equipping them with a new toolset for innovative problem-solving will encourage concept development and proposed solutions that will greatly impact future investment decisions within the unmanned maritime domain.

A team that thinks together, wins together. As the battlefield evolves, emerging technology will be at the forefront of naval strategy and superiority. The USNA warfighter design challenge and the full Warfighter Driven Challenge (WDC) effort is leading the way in equipping next generation Navy and Marine Corps officers with the tools to become innovators that pave the way toward victory.

