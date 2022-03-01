Updated Call for Articles: Russia-Ukraine War

Submissions Due: April 4, 2022

Topic Week Dates: April 11-15, 2022

Article Length: 1,000-3,000 words

Submit to: Content@cimsec.org

By Dmitry Filipoff

A month ago CIMSEC launched a call for articles on Russian naval power and maritime strategy as interest surged in tandem with the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis. We are updating the call for articles with a new deadline and broader scope now that the crisis has broken out into full-scale war.

In addition to the naval and maritime themes of the earlier call for articles, authors are invited to look at the broader dimensions of this raging conflict. How may NATO react and adapt to this Russian aggression? How may the security architecture of Europe and the world be affected by this conflict? How are Russian and Ukrainian forces performing in combat, and what warfighting lessons deserve broader appreciation? Authors are invited to consider these questions and more as we make sense of this major conflict.

Clearly the situation remains fluid and reliable information can be difficult to find. Nonetheless, we will organize submissions into a thematic topic week to provide context and analysis, whatever the state of the conflict at the time. CIMSEC always welcomes submissions on topics of defense and foreign policy, naval affairs, and maritime security regardless of fluid developments or any deadline. Please feel free to send your ideas, articles, and thoughts to Content@cimsec.org at any time.

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: Russian Tunguska air-defense platform. (Photo via Twitter)