Transforming the Marine Corps Topic Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

For the next two weeks CIMSEC will be featuring articles sent in response to our call for articles on transforming the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Marine Corps is in the midst of a far-reaching and controversial transformation. As the USMC sheds many of the legacy platforms and capabilities that helped define it for years, it has taken on new roles and technologies to conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations and function as stand-in forces. These reforms are being implemented through the overarching Force Design 2030 initiative, which has sparked heated debate about the merits of this transformation and what the Marine Corps ought to become to remain relevant through the 21st century.

Below are the articles and authors being featured in this series, which may be updated with further submissions as Transforming the Marine Corps Topic Week unfolds.

“Stand-In Forces: Disrupting Anti-Access Systems,” by Joseph Mozzi

“Locate, Close With, Destroy,” by Ian Brown

“EABO Beyond the Indo-Pacific: Reimagining the “Battle of the Aegean,” by Capt. Ross W. Gilchriest, USMC

“Preparing for Change is as Important as Change Itself: Change Management and Force Design 2030,” by Carl Forsling

“Antisubmarine Warfare for the Amphibious Warfare Team,” by The Good Sailor Svejk

“The First Stand-in Forces: The Role of International Affairs Marines in Force Design 2030,” by Majors Zach Ota and Eric Hovey, USMC

“Marine Corps Metamorphosis: Legal Considerations,” by Brent Stricker

“The Importance of Unmanned Logistics Support For a Transforming Marine Corps,” by George Galdorisi

Featured Image: U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division present arms during the redesignation ceremony of 3d Marines to 3d MLR aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 3, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)