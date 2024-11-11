Topic Week on Readiness for Pacific War 2027 Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

This week CIMSEC will be featuring writing submitted in response to our Call for Articles on readiness for Pacific war in 2027.

Speculation has abounded as to whether China may or may not actually go to war in 2027. Regardless, the date has offered a benchmark to gauge readiness and spurred militaries to carefully consider their options for improvement if war may only be a few short years away.

Below are the articles and authors that will feature during the topic week. This list will be updated further submissions as the topic week unfolds.

“Weaponized Containers: A Warship-in-a-Box for Warfighting Advantage,” by Steve Wills

“Considering Global War: A Strategy for Countering Revisionist Powers,” by Justin Cobb

“To Prepare for Pacific War by 2027, the United States Must Harden its Southern Flank,” by Henry Ziemer

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: PLA Navy warships conduct replenishment-at-sea during a comprehensive replenishment training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Taotao)