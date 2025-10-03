Three Focus Areas for the New CNO

Notes to the New CNO Series

By Jacob Wiencek

The U.S. Navy faces multiple, simultaneous pressures that necessitate equal levels of attention. We face legendary shipyard pressures with critical projects far behind schedule. While much physical and digital ink will continue to be spilled on these issues, and deservedly, there are three additional areas that would benefit from CNO attention.

Physical Health. It is no secret the new Secretary of War is laser focused on improving the health of the Joint Force. This is long overdue. Almost 70 percent of all servicemen and women are classified as obese or overweight while a 2019 report found the Navy specifically exhibited an obesity rate of 20 percent. This is unacceptable. An increased focus on physical health should include improving the quality of food, especially for shore galleys, and emphasizing at all levels of command leadership the importance of incorporating daily physical training into the workday.

Unify Naval Education and Training. Despite the promise contained in the landmark Education for Seapower report, that vision reality remains incomplete six years later. This pivot is even more important with the growing importance of great power competition in the cognitive domain. Progress has been made in establishing the U.S. Naval Community College, but other E4S recommendations have stalled or appear to be on permanent hold. The CNO should push to re-establish the Chief Learning Officer position and establish a Naval University to unify naval education efforts. Unifying naval training and education efforts would allow us to achieve greater results in developing warfighter readiness among officers and enlisted.

Revamp Information Warfare. Critical deficiencies are affecting how ready the Navy’s information forces are for war. Congress has previously expressed its strong displeasure over how cyberspace has been subsumed in the broader information warfare framework without the resident expertise to leverage the skillset. Legislatively mandated reforms have had a positive impact, but the CNO should do more. Simply, cyber warfare has long been a domain of warfighting, and the Navy needs to treat it as such. The CNO should work with Congress to re-create Navy Cyber Forces as a Type Command separated from Navy Information Forces. This separate Cyber Warfare Community can then develop the specialized talent necessary to fulfill the objectives of maritime cyber operations.

The “Davidson Window” is closing and we need the sea service to deliver the crucial component of the Joint Force. Part of the solution is found in better physical health, greater formal training, and emphasizing the importance of cyberspace operations.

Jacob Wiencek is a Petty Officer First Class in the U.S. Navy Reserve. The views expressed are strictly his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the U.S. Navy Reserve, the Department of the Navy, or any other U.S. government entity.

Featured Image: ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 26, 2025) Sailors raise the jackstaff during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Sep. 26, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Bradley Wolff)