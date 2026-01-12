The Surface Warfare Officer Career Path – An Egalitarian Construct in need of some Improvement

SWO Specialization Week

By Mike Fierro

As a SWO, my career included serving as the Surface Commander Detailer and CRUDES Placement Officer. My career included four tours in engineering billets afloat (two as the Engineer Officer in steam ships), and two instructor billets, one at what used to be called Surface Warfare Officers School Command (now Surface Warfare Schools Command) as the Steam Engineering Course Director, and at Tactical Training Group, Pacific (TTGP) as the Surface Warfare Syndicate Lead, responsible for training carrier and amphibious strike groups for operational deployments. Additionally, I served in major staff positions in the Pentagon and overseas. My sea duty included three ships homeported in the Western Pacific and two in San Diego. My wife was also a SWO who served two tours as Engineer Officer, one in a steam ship and one in a gas turbine ship. We were both blessed with command at sea (me in a SPRUANCE-class destroyer and she in a DDG-51, Commodore of a Destroyer Squadron and command of an Expeditionary Strike Group as a flag officer).

While teaching at TTGP, a class of Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Principal Warfare Officers attended a special two-week course there. In my post-Navy career, I have had extensive interaction with the RAN and gained an understanding of their career structure and dynamics among their warfare specialties. As the Surface Operations Officer for a Carrier Strike Group during Operation ENDURING FREEDOM, I worked closely with liaison officers from the UK, France, Netherlands, and Italy. My tour at Naval Forces Europe/Naval Forces Africa/SIXTHFLEET provided insight into NATO and allied navies. In my Western Pacific tours, I operated with naval forces from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore. As a civilian contractor, I worked as a Manpower Analyst for the Naval Aviation Resource sponsor (N98) providing insight into the Nuclear Power Manpower structure for carriers and submarines. This experience helps inform my perspective on the issues in the GAO report on SWO specialization.

The GAO report states that the major impetus for conducting it was the tragic collisions that resulted in the deaths of 17 Sailors. It touches on other impacts to surface ship readiness including training, retention, and personal satisfaction and preference. Its purpose is well-established and a necessary step in ensuring corrective measures are taken to avoid recurrence in the future. It covered many issues in good detail. The discourse in Appendix VI: Comments from the Department of the Navy does a good job of addressing dissonance in the report. There are more points, however, that are relevant to the discussion.

Far and away, the most important issue for the surface navy that needs to be addressed here is the strengthening of the training program for officers and enlisted. Changes to surface warfare training 20 years ago weakened the structure of the community, and key among them was the decision to eliminate the division officer course for entry-level officers. Those close to the decision report that this cost-saving measure was justified largely by anecdotal input by junior officers close to decision-makers. The Surface Warfare community has reestablished a robust Division Officer training scheme, which will pay long-term dividends. This deserves to be mentioned because of the amount of attention being placed on the survey of junior officers. Wisdom comes from experience and perspective you only get with the passage of time. Responsible leaders protect subordinates from making decisions based on emotion or incomplete knowledge and lack of experience, often at the risk of being unpopular.

The appeal of specialization to some in the U.S. Navy (USN) is that it would strengthen knowledge, expertise, and self-confidence which often come through experience. The Surface Navy has a robust training program for the employment of combat systems (Aegis and SSDS). The related training in systems and equipment obtained by Combat Systems Officers is likewise robust. The Surface Navy can benefit from a robust training program for Engineer Officers or officers on track to be Engineer Officers with a program similar to the Weapons Tactics Instructor courses that were instituted several years ago. Such a robust training program might provide the technical substance to instill the necessary skill and assuredness to excel as an Engineer Officer, and such a concept appears to be under development.

Will changing the Navy’s current surface warfare construct, one that has been generally successful and is uniquely American in its egalitarian nature, create a better Surface Warfare community and higher warfighting readiness? A common refrain is, “Why can’t the USN be like other navies and specialize; why does it have to be different?” Turning that around, “How can other navies serve as a reasonable model for the U.S. Navy?” Other navies are not organized like the U.S. Navy around warfare communities. Their naval air arms are not like our naval aviation community. They do not have numerous strike groups and operational staffs, much less the major ashore staffs that must be manned with experienced unrestricted line officers.

The size of a navy has major implications for how specialization can affect its manpower management. Beyond not being organized like the USN, they are not of the same scale. For example, the RN and RAN are a fraction of the size of the USN in both ships and manpower. The USN has over 80 CRUDES ships and more than 30 amphibs, and about 350,000 active-duty uniformed personnel, not counting about 100,000 reservists. For major surface combatants, the RN has six DDGs, 12 frigates, five amphibs and eight patrol vessels. It has less than 40,000 uniformed personnel, including reservists. The RAN has three DDGs, eight FFs, three amphibs, and approximately 20,000 uniformed personnel, including reservists. Thankfully despite their small size, these key allies punch above their weight.

Shipboard organization in the RN and RAN is structured around three specialties. Principal Warfare Officers (PWOs) focus on operating the ship and its weapons systems. Weapons Electrical Engineering Officers (WEEOs) maintain and repair topside equipment. Mechanical Engineering Officers (Chief Engineers or “Mechs”) operates and maintains propulsion and platform (hotel) services.

In those navies, the WEEOs and Mechs are professional engineering officers. They are not considered warfare officers in our context. They do not ascend to command of a warship as PWOs do. They are not under what we would consider the SWO community. Instead, they belong to the Head of Navy Engineering. A parallel in the USN would be that half to two-thirds of a ship’s line department heads are Engineering Duty Officers and not in what we consider the SWO community. Under the RN/RAN construct, the detailing, manpower control, and budget authority of those officers would not be in the SWO Community. (As a side note, different than EDOs, Surface LDO and Warrant Officers are detailed and funded from PERS-414, which is nested within the SWO Community.)

In the RN/RAN model, the WEEOs and Chief Engineers are qualified professional engineering officers and do not stand TAO watches. What we consider the TAO watch is stood only by PWOs, and their warships are staffed to have three PWOs to stand this watch. Adopting the RN/RAN model in an Aegis ship would require the USN to convert one of the two Combat Systems Department Heads to a WEEO, and since the WEEO and Chief Engineer do not stand TAO, that means that at least one additional department head-level PWO is needed to staff a three section TAO watchbill. In a non-Aegis ship, with only a Combat Systems Officer, Operations Officer, and Engineer Officer, a fourth department head or other specialist officer would be needed to fill the WEEO responsibilities. In this construct, the SWO Community would not fund or control the Engineer Officer and WEEO.

With this specialty structure, these navies do not share a unified identity as a community. Rather, each identifies with their own specialty and wear different insignia, which can sometimes cause friction.

Since the Commanding Officer is a PWO and the WEEO/Chief Engineer are under a different career authority, there is a different command dynamic onboard RN and RAN ships compared to the USN. In those navies, there is more deference by the CO to the Chief Engineer as the COs are generally unfamiliar with propulsion and engineering. While the WEEOs and Chief Engineers are knowledgeable and competent, the dynamic is shaped more by personality than in the command environment with which the USN is familiar. Since the CO has little engineering experience to fall back on, the CO is completely reliant on the Chief Engineer.

The USN and the U.S. military are vastly different than other navies and militaries. Beyond the size of the fleet and its tactical and operational staffs, the USN has large headquarters and strategic staffs that must be manned. The SWO community contributes a large share of warfare-qualified officers to fill these positions, including former Engineer Officers. Specializing engineering officers in the RN/RAN models will result in fewer warfare-qualified officers for these positions Navy-wide, not just within the SWO Community. This compounds manning issues that have presented themselves as new communities like Information Warfare, Foreign Affairs Officers, and others pull bodies from an already limited pool of manpower. A new engineering community would almost assuredly further complicate staff manning challenges as there will most likely be complicated schooling and career requirements that will need to be managed with filling seats on staffs.

There are over 100 surface combatants in the USN, most with LT/LCDR-level department heads. In the current billet structure, the SWO community billet inventory does not have enough post-DH engineering related, career progressive billets to occupy that many former Engineer Officers year-on-year. The preponderance of O-4 and above engineering billets are in portfolios that the SWO Community either does not own or cannot fully control (either EDOs or Acquisition Professionals (APs). Specializing this community would mean an ill-advised attempt to wrestle these positions away from these other communities. This would not be impossible, but the political will to do so must be strong and sustained, neither of which can be promised as administrations change or as real-world circumstances dictate.

Strictly applying the RN/RAN models to the USN is unsuitable from several standpoints. The USN is an egalitarian Navy vice an elitist one, which is what develops when only one group can grow to be the CO. Beyond that, the USN has traditionally valued the well-rounded knowledge and experience of its COs. A review of historical data will show that among department heads, former Engineer Officers are chosen for command at an impressive rate. If Engineer Officers are removed from competition for command, will the quality of the remaining department head candidates be sufficient to maintain the standard of USN commanding officers? A review of flag officer biographies will show that former Engineer Officers are chosen for admiral positions at an equally impressive rate, which is made even more impressive when including Nuclear Surface Warfare Officers.

There are Engineer Officers that want to compete for command, and they should be able to do so, particularly since they often prove to be very competent COs. Additionally, there are SWOs that want to be engineering specialists, and they should be able to shift to Engineering Duty Officer (EDO).

As a hedge against potential negative outcomes of a decision to specialize SWO engineering, the Navy can consider moving the EDO community into PERS 41 so it mirrors the aviation community, which keeps control of its engineers. As it currently stands, EDOs are managed separately. However, a wholesale shift of the EDO community to the SWO community will likely be widely unpopular. The best course of action would be to address specific concerns of the parties and allow creative detailing to figure out a solution for the good of the Navy as well as for the good of these individuals. This will be challenging, but if officers present specific leadership and/or engineering talent, this is not impossible. However, it will require thinking outside of the box.

The report discussed officers that would be happy to remain in engineering. What would a specialized career track look like for officers who want to do that? What would tour lengths need to be for it to make sense? At what point do officers specialize? The Division Officer level is too soon to specialize in engineering. If the decision is to go completely over to the RN/RAN model and create a WEEO community, there will likely be officers interested in becoming WEEOs so specialization should draw from post-Division Officers with both engineering and combat systems experience.

For the SWO community to achieve benefits of specializing in engineering, the payoff is likely to be longer or repeated tours in engineering departments at sea. What is sustainable? Three-, four- or five- year Engineer Officer tours at sea? Given the make-up of the surface fleet, it is conceivable that repeated Engineer Officer tours in the same ship class will result. Is that lack of apparent upward mobility something the engineering specialist officers and the SWO community would embrace? This could perhaps result in circumstances where the CO and Engineer are near peers in seniority, which would be a major change for sure.

For engineering specialization to be done right and achieve the optimal benefit for the good of the Navy, it will require additional education and professional qualifications, which keep an officer away from SWO business for lengthy periods of time. Determining the benefits of an investment in time away from SWO business will require analysis of the value of that time away. If the SWO community does not have sufficient demand for those skills, or they are in demand in other communities such as the EDO and AP communities, it probably does not bring direct value back to the SWO community. In that case, the community might consider the ancillary benefit of having experienced SWOs in those positions. It would be similar to the logic applied to justifying over-assessing junior officers who laterally transfer because there is a benefit from their SWO experience.

The GAO report touched on Surface Nuclear Officers. That is an important discussion in its own regard and not one to address here. The Surface community reaps such great benefits from its Surface Nuclear officers that care should be taken not to jeopardize that. USN Engineer Officers and nuke SWOs have proven competent to stand TAO watch and serve as topside Department Heads. These officers often go on to successful command tours and some achieve flag rank.

Making changes should be driven by the problems that must be solved. If the Navy believes the issue is improving surface ship readiness and it feels its ship Engineer Officers are the cause of the poor general state of surface ship readiness, then that is like blaming the problems of the national power grid on electricians. There is a large enterprise that supports the Engineer Officer, from the Port Engineer through Regional Maintenance Centers and NAVSEA Codes. The Navy budget has typically underfunded surface ship readiness, frequently at levels of 65% year-on-year, which builds a large backlog of incomplete maintenance. This leads to higher failure rates between maintenance availabilities and higher costs to repair, compounding the impact of underfunding maintenance. If the funding of the maintenance program is not fixed, even perfect Engineer Officers will not make much difference. The material readiness solution needs to be addressed at a systemic level, such as through improved POM-level funding for surface ship readiness. Blaming Engineer Officers is an easy scapegoat and reductive answer to a much larger, much harder problem.

Conclusion

Is the SWO career path perfect? Nothing is so perfect that it cannot be improved. The career path has had adjustments over the years. For example, the community changed the career path by moving Department Heads between departments from their first Department Head (DH) tour to their second. This was a learning experience for the surface community and resulted in the general policy of officers specializing in their two DH tours. The community learned that long, single department head tours were unpopular and hurt officers in the long run in competition with peers who did split tours. The career path also changed with the split tour division officer program, which was popular with junior officers and widely unpopular with COs. However, this kept more junior officers in the community and yielded officers with broader experience. Additionally, XO/CO fleet-up has proven to be more successful than anticipated. The community is capable of learning and adapting. Whatever changes occur, they should protect the concept that the American military is a meritocracy that rewards superior performance and professional excellence with command opportunities.

Mike Fierro is retired career U.S. Navy Captain who served primarily in CRUDES ships, commanded a Spruance-class destroyer, and served as a Surface Operations Officer on a Carrier Strike Group staff during OEF. His shore assignments include commanding Naval Support Activity Annapolis, serving on the Office of the Secretary of Defense staff, serving as a Placement Officer and Detailer in PERS 41, and serving as the Assistant Director for Policy, Resources and Strategy at U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa/COMSIXTHFLT in Naples, Italy. He has taught at SWOS, TacTraGruPac, and the Naval War College. He was a Steam Examiner on the Propulsion Examining Board. After retiring, he worked as a Manpower Requirements Analyst on the OPNAV Staff. He currently serves as the president of BecTech, a woman-owned small business supporting the U.S. Navy, Missile Defense Agency, and partner navies. He and his wife reside in Scarborough, ME.

Featured Image: SUEZ CANAL (Dec. 15, 2025) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) passes under the Mubarak Peace Bridge while transiting the Suez Canal. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass communication specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)