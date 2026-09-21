The Surface Navy in an AI World: Rethinking the FFX

By James J. Wirtz

No one disagrees that the Navy has not had much luck constructing warships this century. It also continues to face significant challenges when building the next small surface combatant, the Future Frigate (FFX). It is becoming increasingly difficult to pack meaningful warfighting capability into a ship that is smaller and cheaper to build and operate than today’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. Case in point: the Constellation-class Frigate program was terminated with two vessels under construction as the price per unit began to approximate the cost of a destroyer.1 Making matters worse, the U.S. industrial base and shipyards lack the wherewithal to build more than a few ships at a time, and even then, only at a measured pace. Those imagining, designing, and building the FFX confront a wicked problem: efforts to balance competing missions, construction costs, and time requirements tend to produce a suboptimal outcome that satisfies none of them.

Instead of hoping for different results from the same approach to force design by balancing competing requirements and ship construction, it is time to return to first principles to ask what unique qualities the FFX brings to the Navy in a future increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI). Today’s effort to update well-known design and operational concepts with more advanced and expensive weapons, propulsion systems, and electronic accoutrements will likely produce disappointing results. What is needed is not a better ship based on traditional thinking, but new thinking about how a frigate can contribute to future combat effectiveness and national security. The U.S. Navy must look toward the future by ending the effort to gussy up old ways and rethink the role of the FFX in an AI world. It is time for the U.S. Navy to build its first ship designed intentionally to exploit the synthetic reality created by AI and operate with Large Unmanned Surface Vessels (LUSV), Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (XLUUV), and Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSV), ships that can exceed frigates in terms of endurance and carrying capacities.

FFX and the Art and Science of War

Already, AI is having a profound impact on conflict, especially when it comes to the science of war, that is, the domain of war that can be quantified. In maritime affairs, this manifests in growing platform and weapons autonomy. Range, precision, and lethality are increasing, while cost and the need for human direction are decreasing. When it comes to calculating combat power, the importance of relatively inexpensive and increasingly autonomous weapons in theater and magazine depth is superseding the number of platforms available.2 Additionally, AI is creating a new, synthetic reality as it curates and analyzes nearly limitless amounts of data from myriad sensors, while presenting tactically useful information at a pace that would completely overwhelm even the largest staff. Commanders need computer assistance to make sense of the massive amounts of data available to them. Well-implemented AI workflows can provide operators with superhuman situational awareness to identify thousands of targets in real time, allocate available weapons efficiently, and update this synthetic reality faster than opponents can respond.3 The results are staggering: in the first 11 days of the war against Iran, U.S. forces struck more than 5,500 targets, including mobile missiles and drones on land and over 60 ships at sea.4 This stands in stark contrast to the fact that no SCUD missiles or their transporter-erector-launchers were destroyed on the ground by Coalition air attack or special operations during the 1991 war against Iraq.5

By contrast, the impact of AI on the art of war, which involves making decisions that require self-awareness, is a matter of debate. Some fear the emergence of a “Frankenstein’s Monster” that will lead to a creeping loss of control as humans grow too reliant on its advice when making key political or strategic decisions about the initiation, conduct, or termination of hostilities. Any human-in-the-loop, notes Anthony Becker, “may find their intent edited, eroded, or even eclipsed by the operation of the human-machine system, creating an inexorable pull toward deference to the machine.”6 Others envision the emergence of a human-machine team, which is often described as the best way to exploit AI’s ability to analyze and present data and the human ability to act on this synthetic reality.7 From this perspective, the synthetic reality created by the AI-enabled science of war will greatly empower humans as they make decisions that only humans can make (the art of war), that is, judgments made by the self-aware and eyes-on, hands-on actions. This human-machine teaming is already emerging in society: AI is replacing entry-level computer programmers, but not electricians, who are being enabled, but not replaced, by machines.8 All this suggests that the FFX’s most important role in the future is to gather this human-machine team together locally, allowing the humans aboard to bring the art of war to a micro setting. It is the people on board the FFX, not the weapons it will carry, that constitute the new ship’s unique contribution to national security. After all, precision-guided and increasingly autonomous weapons can arrive from all directions, but in situ human judgment and action are not so easily replaced.

The FFX’s primary function, then, is not as a warship but as a locus of American human-machine integration in a local setting. It brings human senses, judgment, “skin in the game,” and the ability to influence situations where a U.S. presence is desirable for tactical, operational, or strategic reasons. Its organic and distributed sensors feed synthetic reality at a local, regional, or theater-wide level, while the people on board integrate synthetic reality with human judgment and action to address immediate tactical situations. The FFX should be deliberately designed as the first ship built with human-machine integration as a priority. It should empower and protect the humans aboard as they interact with synthetic reality and autonomous weapons. In other words, at a minimum, the FFX should be built to operate with a mix of LUSVs, MUSVs, or XLUUVs depending on mission requirements. The autonomous platforms that accompany the FFX can provide the combat power and flexibility the Navy wants from a new frigate, but only if the Navy accommodates a new operational philosophy.

FFX: The Human Node in the Local Network

So, what would the FFX look like? Following a compelling assessment of how the Navy’s recent forays into shipbuilding came a cropper, Kevin Eyer, provided a bottom-line description of the FFX, which is currently based on the Coast Guard’s Legend-Class National Security Cutter: “The FF(X) should essentially function as a ‘horsed-up’ Coast Guard cutter equipped with a 5” gun, RAM point-defense missiles, and even the Naval Strike Missile, but nothing more sophisticated.” Eyer also suggests that the primary purpose behind the FFX would be to stimulate U.S. naval shipbuilding and that the vessel “will never be a pocket Arleigh Burke-class.” For Eyer, the FFX would augment and eventually replace the existing fleet of Littoral Combat ships, while bolstering the U.S. industrial base. Eyer believes that the new frigate would undertake maritime interdiction, mine countermeasures, and presence missions, although there is no reason why a new “drone frigate” could not undertake anti-submarine warfare and surface strike operations too.9

Eyer’s conception of the Future Frigate’s capabilities, missions, and impact on the defense industrial base makes perfect sense; it only requires four minor modifications before his platform can serve as the integrator of the human-machine team. First, one might remove piloted aircraft from the FFX and instead equip it with recoverable reconnaissance and one-way strike unmanned aerial vehicles capable of a mission kill against a similar platform at whatever range is deemed appropriate.

Second, the FFX should incorporate a spiral development philosophy; that is, it should be deliberately built to accommodate future technologies iteratively. Instead of spending months or years waiting for new systems or experimental weapons, FFX designers could settle on an 80-percent solution that would give warfighters access to the ship as quickly as possible for experimentation and training. Nevertheless, ship customers and developers must acknowledge that foundational design choices are generally locked into a minimum viable product – as illustrated by the lasting impact that the Littoral Combat Ship program’s high sprint speed requirement had on so many other elements of the platform. Changing the engine or hull length is not usually possible once a ship is built.10

Third, the ship should be built to accommodate a separate battle staff and significant command, control, and communication capabilities – capabilities not usually found on frigates. Initially, this battle cell might only require a few personnel. It should not be too hard to keep tabs on a couple of MUSVs built for autonomous operations, or to monitor synthetic reality, or to supply higher-level systems with local data. As more and different types of autonomous vessels are added to the ship’s reconnaissance-strike network, the size of the battle staff will probably increase. A division of responsibility would emerge. The ship’s commander and crew would operate the vessel, and its organic weapons, and supply the sailors needed to undertake hands-on, eyes-on activities, while the battle staff would operate the drone network and interact with higher echelons.

Fourth, to accommodate spiral development involving new types of weapons, and the eventual need for additional personnel, the new frigate should incorporate excess capacity, which means ample space, cooling, electricity, and whatever the best guess is about the additional resources that are likely to be required in the future. In other words, while the FFX would be optimized for drone operations, it would have the capacity to accommodate spiral development, especially new types of organic sensors and weapons. This is not the traditional tradeoff between mission-specific and general-purpose weapons procurement.11 Instead, it constitutes a hybrid approach to force design. Put somewhat differently, because it arrives with excess capacity at the outset, the FFX itself would be more of a general-purpose platform with a drone command center optimized to operate autonomous vessels and utilize theater-level synthetic reality.

All this requires a new way of thinking about what a warship is and what a warship does. Its fighting capability is not centered on its organic capabilities, but on its ability to support and capitalize on synthetic reality and organize its autonomous weapons into a local, or maybe a regional, reconnaissance-strike complex. Instead of a weapons platform, it is the human node in an AI-enabled network that can generate significant combat capability, far more capability than can be carried on any frigate. The LUSVs, MUSVs, or XLUUVs that accompany the new FFX would allow it to punch above its weight; it would have capabilities that cannot be packed into a vessel smaller than the Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

FFX: Spiral Development

Although spiral development generally refers to a process of continuous improvement in a platform’s capabilities, it can also occur across the drone network that accompanies the new FFX. Exactly how this network will operate is currently a matter of conjecture and needs to be worked out by designers and operators. The drones themselves should all be equipped with an intermediate force capability to drive off the curious or disable smaller vessels that approach too closely. Some LUSVs or MUSVs, under the appropriate circumstances, can also be equipped with the ability to self-destruct, especially if they can hold at risk a target that arrives in their immediate vicinity.12 In any event, one can imagine how this human-machine integration might be used to achieve several important missions.

Maritime Security and Surveillance

The new FFX should enter service with a complement of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) MUSVs that would enhance the frigate’s ability to generate situational awareness. Whether or not the ISR drones are made for broad ocean and air surveillance or to respond to queuing provided by synthetic reality, they would solve the Navy’s enduring problem of placing too many eggs in one basket.13 Active sensors would no longer signal the position of the FFX for thousands of miles in all directions, allowing it to approach potential targets in electronic silence. It would be desirable if the ISR drones could serve as decoys, mimicking the electronic and acoustic signature of an FFX, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, fishing boats, freighters, etc. The ISR drones would provide the Navy with a way to experiment with non-lethal autonomous systems in a variety of settings, paving the way for more lethal payloads.

Counter-Mine Networks

As recent events in the Strait of Hormuz suggest, even the threat of mined waterways and harbors can curtail commercial shipping and greatly restrict maritime operations. This situation is exacerbated by the fact that the counter-mine mission has been a low priority for the U.S. Navy for decades. MUSVs or XLUUVs equipped for the counter-mine mission might be a logical second capability to add to the ISR drone network. There is a real need to experiment with counter-mine capabilities to protect the approaches to U.S. harbors.

ASW Operations

Future ASW operations in the Navy will have to contend increasingly with crewed and autonomous underwater threats. Although the impulse will be to equip the FFX with organic ASW capabilities, force designers should keep the threat at bay and configure autonomous systems to counterattack submarines and subsurface drones that are themselves hunting for targets. Whether these systems can support Carrier Strike Groups or Surface Action Groups on the move remains to be seen; nevertheless, the combination of decoys and hunters creates interesting ASW possibilities in support of carrier operations. ASW MUSVs and XLUUVs should be more capable of patrolling American and allied littorals, searching for crewed and non-crewed subsurface threats. This capability would immediately help to secure Guam, Pearl Harbor, San Diego, and the approaches to the Panama Canal from subsurface drone and submarine attacks.14

Littoral Strike

While the previous drone networks would immediately enhance the Navy’s tactical capabilities, equipping drones with surface-to-surface strike systems to augment the FFX would bolster a deterrence-by-denial strategy, especially along the First Island Chain archipelago. Placed among coastal traffic and the clutter of the shoreline, the FFX’s reconnaissance-strike complex would provide an immediate sea denial capability to the United States as the remainder of the Joint Force moves toward the area to respond to aggression. Instead of abandoning the area and allies as the long-range battle plays out overhead, the FFX and its drone flotilla can confront the opponent, creating immediate opposition to an attempt at a fait accompli before the Navy can overcome the tyranny of distance and respond accordingly.15 The FFX would also confront the opponent with the harsh reality of war immediately by responding at the point of aggression; Washington would no longer be faced with the onus of horizontal or vertical escalation after a fait accompli, but would instead be able to defeat an opponent at the point and time of attack by responding in kind. Control of the waters surrounding the archipelago would also help protect allied and U.S. land forces operating long-range strike weapons to influence events along the Asian mainland’s littorals.

Air Defense

Today, the Navy operates two types of surface combatants: a large air-defense cruiser (Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers) and a small air-defense cruiser (Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers) equipped with the highly capable Aegis system that relies on the SPY-1 radar and a family of Standard Missiles. Unfortunately, the Aegis system will not fit on a vessel much smaller than an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, so the FFX cannot provide high-end air defenses. An FFX could escort and control LUSVs carrying Standard Missiles that might be fired by Aegis-equipped warships in a local reconnaissance-strike complex, but high-capability air and missile defense is not an option for the new frigate. It was the absence of a significant air defense capability that might have led to the cancellation of the Constellation-class Frigate.

LUSVs accompanying the FFX, however, could be configured to provide relatively low-cost and distributed air defenses against drones, cruise missiles, helicopters, and low-flying aircraft. The Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) might be adapted for LUSVs to detect and destroy low-altitude drones and piloted aircraft using its organic radar, Stinger missiles, 30mm cannon, and 7.62mm miniguns. MADIS can backstop more capable Aegis-equipped warships by supplying an inexpensive way to defeat drones, cruise missiles, and piloted aircraft, saving high-cost Standard Missiles for more demanding ballistic and cruise missile targets.16 The FFX and its MADIS-like autonomous system might be a way to provide the Fleet with a cost-effective air defense against the drone threat.

Search and Rescue

Today, if a major surface combatant is lost, the Navy would be hard-pressed to rescue hundreds, or even thousands, of sailors who might find themselves in the water.17 If assigned to a Carrier Strike Group, the FFX might be equipped with a LUSV “lifeboat” that operates nearby but out of harm’s way. One could place hundreds of inflatable rafts on the vessel so that they can be jettisoned to survivors in the water. It might also be possible to create a system to retrieve sailors in the water and to bring them on board where temporary shelter, food, and medical supplies would be stored. Of course, retrieving injured sailors from the water is easier said than done; nevertheless, necessity is the mother of invention. Warfighters should be realistic about warfare.

Conclusion

Nearly all the drone missions described above are a matter of active consideration or increasingly ambitious experimentation by the Navy. New organizations and personnel designators related to the operation of autonomous platforms are also standing up, providing a way to institutionalize drone operations within the Fleet.18 Nevertheless, amid all this activity, there is a tendency not to see the forest for the trees: more effort is needed to achieve the human-machine teaming demanded by AI to best exploit the potential of synthetic reality and autonomy. There is a tendency to proceed willy-nilly, without a guiding philosophy and an associated concept of operations that is designed to exploit new opportunities. The Navy will have to do things differently before it can use new technology to its full potential. It remains to be seen if Navy culture will foster the requisite change or impede it.

The FFX is a case in point. Instead of going back to the drawing board to pack more high-end warfighting capability into an ever-smaller package, rethinking what a frigate contributes to the human-machine team allows us to see a small surface combatant in a new light. Instead of a platform for employing weapons, it provides a ringside seat for the humans to influence events, especially when mindful, eyes-on, hands-on actions are needed for success. It is a way to use the science of war to empower the art of war. It is a way to demonstrate that the United States is willing to risk involvement in a sticky situation and engage opponents in a meaningful way. The LUSVs, MUSVs, or XLUUVs that could serve as the primary weapons systems for the FFX will help its crew give as good as they get until the Joint Force Arrives. Even in the age of sail, no one could realistically expect a small surface combatant to do more than that.

James. J. Wirtz is a Professor of National Security Affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. He has written extensively about intelligence, strategy, nuclear and conventional deterrence, and maritime affairs.

Endnotes

1. As Secretary of the Navy John Phelan noted, “the reason Constellation Class frigate was canceled because, candidly, it didn’t make sense anymore to build it. It was 80% of the cost of a destroyer and 60% of the capability. You might as well build destroyers,” see Ronald O’Rourke, “Navy Constellation (FFG-62) and FF(X) Class Frigate Programs: Background and Issues for Congress,” R44972 Congressional Research Service January 5, 2026, p. 2. https://www.congress.gov/crs_external_products/R/PDF/R44972/R44972.133.pdf

2. Jeffrey E. Kline, “Impacts of the Robotics Age on Naval Force Design, Effectiveness, and Acquisition,” Naval War College Review, Vol 70, No. 3, Summer 2017: 63-78.

3. James J. Wirtz, “Artificial Intelligence, Synthetic Reality, and Future Warfare,” Political Science Quarterly Advance Publication 12 February 2026. https://doi.org/10.1093/psquar/qqaf159

4. Miriam Sela-Eitam, “US destroyed over 5,000 targets across Iran, including 60 warships, CENTCOM chief says,” The Jerusalem Post, March 11, 2026. https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-889602

5. Mark E. Kipphut, “Crossbow and Gulf War Counter-SCUD Efforts: Lessons from History,” AU/AWC/RWP126/94-96. Air War College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, 1996:52 https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/ADA393984.pdf

6. Anthony Becker, “War Threatens Control of Military AI,” U.S Naval Institute Proceedings, Vol. 151/6/1,468 June 2025.

7. Robert O. Work and Shawn Brimley, “20YY: Preparing for War in the Robotic Age,” Center for New American Security (January 2014): 30.

8. “Unleashing developer productivity with generative AI,” McKinsey & Company, June 27, 2023. https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/tech-and-ai/our-insights/unleashing-developer-productivity-with-generative-ai; and “AI Automation Could Replace 300 Million Jobs, Skilled Trades Remain Safe,” Business Honor November 6, 2025. https://businesshonor.com/2025/11/ai-jobs-trades-automation-risk

9. Kevin Eyer, “Three Shipbuilding Failures and A Future” USNI Proceedings, Vol 153/4/1,478, April 2006.

10. Austin Gray and James Wirtz, “Spiral Development as a Strategic Asset,” USNI Proceedings Vol. 151/12/1,474 December 2025.

11. Stephen Peter Rosen, Winning the Next War: Innovation and the Modern Military (Ithaca: Cornell University Press, 1991): 243-249; J. Ding and A. Dafoe, “Engines of power: Electricity, AI, and general-purpose, military transformations.” European Journal of International Security. 2023;8(3):377-394. doi:10.1017/eis.2023.1

12. Collin Fox, “Taking Notes from Narcos: Semisubmersible Unmanned Ships for Great Power Competition,” Center for International Maritime Security (CIMSEC), May 1, 2020, https://cimsec.org/taking-notes-from-narcos-semisubmersible-unmanned-ships-for-great-power-competition/.

13. James J. Wirtz, Jeffrey E. Kline, and James A. Russell, “A Maritime Conversation with America,” Orbis Vol. 66. Iss. 2, Spring 2022: 178-180.

14. The Coast Guard should incorporate these counter-mine and ASW capabilities to protect U.S. littorals.

15. Wirtz, Kline, and Russell: 175-178.

16. MADIS Marine Air Defense Integrated System,” Global Defense News, June 5, 2026. https://www.armyrecognition.com/military-products/army/air-defense-systems/air-defense-vehicles/madis-marine-air-defense-integrated-system

17. James J. Wirtz, “Imagining Maritime Conflict in the Indo-Pacific: Can Analogies Substitute for Strategy?” Defense & Security Analysis 38, no. 3 (2022): 349–68, https://doi.org/10.1080/14751798.2022.2093433.

18. Jodesz Gavilan, “US Navy to Deploy First Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels,” The Defense Post, January 19, 2026. https://thedefensepost.com/2026/01/19/us-navy-usvs/

Featured image: Aircraft from the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and French Carrier Strike Group (CSG) fly in formation over the Philippine Sea with ships from VINCSG, French CSG, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and U.S. Military Sealift Command (MSC) during Pacific Steller 2025, Feb. 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)