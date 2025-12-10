The Phantom’s Last Ride

Fiction Week

By Karl Flynn

March 13, 2026

“Grandpa, there’s a car coming up the driveway!”

“OK, I’ll be right there.”

Detlev Ganzhorn, grandfather of seven and a 30-year Navy veteran, handed the latest addition to his family to his son-in-law and got up to go to the door. A black SUV with government plates stopped in his driveway. A man about the same age as Detlev exited the passenger seat and walked toward him with a smile and extended hand.

“Detlev!”

Detlev broke into a smile. “Captain Rahimi?”

“Just Amir nowadays.”

The two men clasped hands. “Alright, Amir. Good to see you. What brings you all the way out to beautiful Kearny, Wyoming?”

Amir gave a short wave to a newborn held up by her father through the living room window before turning back to Detlev. “As much as I’d like to stay here and say hello to everyone, I’ve come because I need your help. Or rather, the Navy needs our help.”

Detlev laughed. “Why does the Navy need a couple of old farts like us? A new museum?”

Amir smirked and shook his head. “All I can tell you right now is that it’s important, and could save lives. In fact, you’ll need to sign an NDA if you come with me.”

Detlev thought about what his old FRC commander just told him. Looking back at his children and grandchildren through his front window, he replied, “You know, when I retired, I was looking forward to making up all that lost time with my family.”

Amir took a step closer to his old Master Chief. He spoke softly. “I hoped for the same. I wish I was with my family right now, too.” Amir collected himself before continuing. “I wouldn’t ask you if it wasn’t important.”

Detlev gave a sad smile before continuing, “Oh, I believe you. It’s just that it’ll be hard for me to say goodbye. Know how long we’ll be gone?”

“Hard to say. If it helps, most of the old command is already there.”

Detlev raised an eyebrow. “It’ll be good to see everyone again, I’m just curious to know just where ‘there’ is.”

“I can tell you when we’re on the way.”

After emotional goodbyes, Detlev packed his old seabag. He looked at the bucking horse and rider he’d drawn on it after reaching his first duty station to remind him of home, and his emotions welled up again. After another round of goodbyes, the two men made the short trip to the regional airport. The driver drove straight onto the taxiway next to a waiting private jet. After climbing aboard, Amir placed his phone in a soundproof faraday bag and handed one to Detlev. The pilot took them to the cockpit. Amir and Detlev sat down in well-cushioned seats, and once the cabin door was closed, Amir handed Detlev a non-disclosure agreement. After signing, Detlev turned to Amir.

“Alright, what are you up to, Amir?”

“I need people with your expertise. Today’s maintainers are phenomenal. The active-duty force is well trained to maintain every aircraft type in inventory. There’s even some Marines on active duty who worked on Prowlers.” Amir gave a sly smile before continuing. “Problem is, no one’s left to work on Phantoms, Skyhawks, Tweets, or Vikings.”

Detlev gave Amir an incredulous look. “Those birds are ancient. Even if we can get them flying, they’re dead meat in the air. What exactly is the plan for them?”

“Well, the Prowlers and Vikings are going to be turned into unmanned tankers. We’re scrounging up some buddy-stores and drop tanks for them.”

“Makes sense. Those frames are worn out, but there’s no need for a tanker to pull high-g maneuvers. What about the fighters and attack birds?”

Amir thought for a moment. “Ever heard of the Kettering Bug?”

Davis Monthan Air Force Base

The briefing room was full of veterans of varying ages and professions. Some accountants, small-business owners, or truck drivers, others worked as maintainers for airlines, and some had left the service to be full-time mothers. All had served as aircraft maintainers.

Amir got up and addressed the assembled crowd. “Ladies and gentlemen, I want to thank you for putting your lives on hold one more time. You gave a lot during your active-duty service. No one could ask more of you, so from an old FRC commander, please know I am personally grateful for each of you making the decision to support Project Phoenix. I hope our work here is ultimately not needed, but if it is, it will make an important contribution to defending Taiwan.

“Now the purpose of Project Phoenix is to convert stored aircraft into drones. The reason we are here is to determine how many aircraft can be made flyable—not fully functional, not even pilotable, but flyable. Then, the real work begins.

“The next thing on the agenda is getting together in groups by rate or MOS. You’ll find rosters around the room. Groups are set up, so there are framers, avionics techs, electricians’ mates, and so on, plus one contractor in every group. We’ve given copies of the maintenance manuals for the aircraft you worked on. We’ll need you to work with the contractors to confirm the systems needed for each platform to be considered flyable.”

Amir motioned to civilians dressed in jeans and black polos before continuing. “Speaking of the contractors, the folks from Mithril Technologies should get us parts for all aircraft types. Alright, please make your way to your tables.”

Detlev found his table and greeted the men and women he’d be working with for the foreseeable future. Since he was most senior both by age and rank, the group deferred to him for his initial thoughts. Detlev rubbed his chin as he spoke. “Flyable, eh? Well, let’s see.” He thumbed through one of the F-4S’s maintenance manuals. “I’d have to look through here for the specifics, but if we can get the fuel systems and engines running, then we’d need basic electrical, avionics, and hydraulics. The only actuators we should need are for the control surfaces. That’s still a lot, but pretty much it. Beyond that, flaps would be… helpful, but not strictly speaking necessary, I suppose. Life support, ejection seats, fire suppression, radar—none of those are needed for controlled flight.

“Of course, we all know the seals and lines in those planes are gonna be dry-rotted, wiring’s fouled up, God only knows what condition the airframes are in.” He turned to the contractor in the Mithril polo. “Amir said you could help with parts. Did Mithril buy up a bunch of old stock parts or something?”

The contractor chimed in. “Not exactly. We took the specs and tolerances from the old parts and machined new ones that meet the same requirements. Most of the high-pressure lines we’ve built are lighter and stronger than the originals. Just tell us what you need and our I-level guys and gals will see what they can do.”

The contractor got incredulous looks from around the table.

“Testing is well underway. The MAMLS project started a few years ago. We can’t do everything, but we’ve managed to print hydraulic components. Makes me wonder how fast we could’ve turned jets around if I’d had access to this type of manufacturing on active duty.”

The skeptical looks turned into nods.

“Oh, but before I get ahead of myself,” the contractor pulled a stack of papers out of a folder and passed them out to everyone at the table, “I have a list of all the aircraft’s systems we need to get working for the drone conversion. The onboard computer we’ve rigged up is basically a modernized and simplified version of the QF-4’s systems. It’s barebones—just relies on instrument data and its own onboard sensors.”

Detlev spent the rest of the morning and afternoon reading through technical manuals and conferring with fellow veterans and contractors. By the end of the day, they agreed upon a list of bare essential systems required to get a Phantom airborne. As the group prepared for evening chow, Detlev walked over to Amir with the list.

“Well, here it is.” He laughed. “I’m sure if I ever brought an idea like this to you when you were my CO, you’d have had a stroke.”

Amir studied the list. “Oh, you’re absolutely right about that.” He looked up at Detlev. “But times have changed.”

The Next Day

The Sailors had just flown in from NAS Lemoore and North Island while the Marines came from Yuma. As the Sailors assigned to Detlev’s group shuffled into the conference room, he noticed that they were almost as young as some of his own grandchildren. Detlev smiled at them and said, “Good morning.”

An Aviation Machinist’s Mate spoke up. “Good morning, sir.”

Detlev had started to sip coffee and nearly spit it through his nose when he heard the Sailor call him “sir.”

“I appreciate it, young lady, but ‘Detlev’ will be just fine.”

“Yes s—, I mean, Detlev.”

Both Detlev and the Sailor couldn’t help themselves from smiling at the awkwardness of the situation.

“We’ll work on it.”

“Sounds good, Detlev.” She held out her hand. “I’m Josefina.”

Detlev shook her hand. “It’s very good to meet you, Josefina.” He released her hand and greeted the other Sailors—all ADs, AEs, and AMs—by their first names. He then addressed the group, “Please, have a seat.” Once the room was seated, Detlev continued. “I must confess, I’m going to need a lot of your help. I spent many hours working on Phantoms, but it’s been years since I’ve touched any airplane—well, other than a seatback and armrests. I’ve been brought here to fix up some old F-4s.” Detlev motioned to the window, where Phantoms sat in the hot Arizona sun. “I’ll need your help to get them flying again.”

Josefina’s eyebrows shot up. “Flying?”

“Yes, flying, but not flown by a pilot—just patched together to the point that we can get them in the air as drones.” There were murmurs throughout the room. “But, before we start turning wrenches, let’s get to first things first.” Detlev turned toward the projector screen and whiteboard at the front of the room. “I’ve talked to some friends of mine who are sitting in other rooms with friends of yours right now. We’ve come up with a list of systems and subsystems that would need to be restored to make them airworthy. You’ll find maintenance manuals for the F-4S on the table, so I’d like to scrub this list with all of you before we get to work.”

Later that Week

The maintainers set up temporary shelters over most of the aircraft to obscure satellite views. Detlev felt a wave of nostalgia as his group took the protective cladding off an old Navy Phantom. His nostalgia gave way to astonishment when he noticed something painted on the nose.

Is that…?

Faded, but still visible, was a bucking horse and rider, only instead of a horse, the rider was saddled on a diving F-4. Amir had allowed Detlev to stencil the homage to his home state before he retired. At the time, the aircraft had been selected for preservation at the boneyard.

Hello, old friend.

Josefina saw Detlev running his fingers over the artwork. She heard him say, “Still here. After all these years…” She recognized the weight of the moment and was unsure of what to do.

Detlev turned to her and asked, “Can you help us get her airborne, Josefina?”

Josefina smiled at him. “It would be an honor, Detlev.”

Once again, Detlev found himself working on a Phantom—his Phantom, only this time under floodlights with fellow retirees, active-duty Sailors and Airmen, and a contractor. After a few hours of inspecting the aircraft, Detlev was surprised with just how well it had been preserved. He turned to an Airman from the 309th AMARG.

“You zoomies do a pretty good job working on old saltwater airplanes,” he jibed. The Airman nodded.

“We sure do. Never thought I’d see one fly again, though.”

Detlev turned back to the Phantom. “Me too.”

Across the boneyard, retirees, veterans, and a new generation of maintainers worked around the clock to give the Phantoms a new lease on life. After a few days, Detlev’s group managed to get their Phantom’s brakes to release. Within a few weeks, they were ready for a hydraulics test. The Phantom’s engines were remarkably well-preserved, so they were able to do a static engine test the following week. Detlev felt a surge of excitement when he heard a sound he hadn’t heard in decades – a J79 roaring with power.

She’s still got it. There’s a lot of fight left in her.

Once the Phantom had been verified by the maintainers of the 309th for airworthiness, it, along with two early production F-16s and a handful of T-37s, was loaded onto wide-body lowboy trailers. Maintainers crowded the dirt road and whooped, clapped, and cheered as they watched the first of many restored aircraft leave the boneyard. After a brief moment of mutual congratulation, they got back to work on more planes.

2027, Somewhere Near Taiwan

Scattered across vast distances, there was a flurry of activity on expeditionary airfields. Shelters that had kept planes shielded from saltwater spray were revealed – Tweets, Skyhawks, and Phantoms. The Tweets launched first, followed by the Skyhawks. Across multiple runways, the subsonic planes took off for the last time and turned north toward the Taiwan Strait. The Phantoms—assisted by solid rocket motors—took off a short while later.

CICs on PLAN ships across the Strait were abuzz. Tracks streaked across digital displays showing hundreds of aircraft and missiles crisscrossing the Strait. The displays suddenly showed more than 100 tracks approaching from the south. SAMs shot out of the vertical launch cells from guided missile destroyers to meet them. Some of the incoming aircraft deployed chaff, others performed evasive maneuvers. The Tweets were eviscerated, but a few Skyhawks survived the SAM barrage.

The Phantoms were closing the distance with the subsonic planes a few minutes after the initial SAM barrage. As the Phantoms climbed higher, the PLAN ships were forced to choose between engaging weapons coming from Taiwan or the incoming Phantoms. Some SAMs climbed toward the Phantoms, but there were precious few missiles remaining aboard the PLAN ships. The air defense commander for the southern sector was getting worried. From his station in the CIC of a Renhai-class cruiser, he retasked a J-11 squadron providing electronic warfare support over Taiwan to intercept the Phantoms.

Racing southwest, the J-11 pilots loosed their short-range air-to-air missiles at the Phantoms as soon as they were in range. The pilots were shocked to see them pulling astonishingly high-G evasive maneuvers. In fact, many went beyond the Phantom’s g-limits and warped their airframes. But it didn’t matter. They would never fly again.

While most of the Chinese missiles found their mark, several dozen Phantoms were undamaged—other than their warped frames. After expending their missiles, the J-11 pilots came around behind them. Then, they had another terrible realization. On even footing, the J-11 had a slight speed advantage over the Phantom. The Phantoms, however, were clean. The J-11s were carrying anti-radiation missiles and ECM pods. The PLA pilots ditched their missiles, but it was too late. They helplessly watched the remaining Phantoms accelerate out of gun range toward the fleet.

Of the launched Phantoms, over half had been shot down. The Skyhawks and Tweets had done their duty – they had soaked up SAMs and left the PLAN ships vulnerable. The remaining Phantoms accelerated past their maximum operating speed. As they neared the PLAN ships, CIWS systems engaged the surviving Skyhawks.

A few managed to engage the Phantoms. At the speed the Phantoms flew, the CIWS had less than five seconds to fire from when the Phantom was within range to impact. A few 30-millimeter shells briefly tore through the airframes of the lead Phantoms, but their immense momentum kept their course true.

One Phantom, with a bucking rider painted on its nose, screamed toward the southernmost PLAN cruiser. The CIC staff was in sheer panic.

Too many tracks, too few missiles.

The air defense commander saw the radar track closing in on the combat display. Futilely, he ducked under his battle station. Fractions of a second later, the Phantom smashed through the CIC and broke through the Renhai’s keel. In short succession, other Phantoms followed suit, each slamming its fifteen-ton mass into other warships at supersonic speeds.

As was their namesake, the Phantoms appeared like riders from a storm. Now, the old warbirds that had seen combat over Vietnam and Iraq had fought their last fight.

Three Weeks Later

News reports remained muddled, but the invasion had not succeeded. Detlev knew the future was still perilous, but he was happy to face it with his family.

He was helping swaddle one of his granddaughters when another of his grandchildren brought him an envelope from his mailbox. It had been sent from NAS Lemoore.

Detlev opened it with his family looking over his shoulder. It was a framed picture captioned “F-4S Phantom II” adorned with many signatures, with the phrase “Pharewell, Phantoms” written over top.

Detlev smiled when he saw the note written above Josefina’s signature.

“Thank you for everything, Detlev. Enjoy the time with your family. We have the watch.”

Captain Karl Flynn is the assistant operations officer at Third Battalion, Second Marines in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Featured Image: Art created with Midjourney AI.