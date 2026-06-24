The Insurance Chokepoint: War-Risk Pricing as an Instrument of Maritime Coercion

Iran War Topic Week

By Bruce Randolph Tizes

Most analysis of the U.S.-Iran maritime war will focus on carrier strike group positioning, IRGC small-boat tactics, Marine Corps Stand-in Forces, and the operational lessons of contested chokepoints. Those analyses are necessary. They also miss a dimension Iran has built as deliberately as its mine and drone programs, one that will outlast any ceasefire: the commercial and insurance layer through which maritime trade is priced and governed. Iran is contesting the Strait kinetically. It is also contesting the distributed commercial calculus that determines whether the Strait functions as a global energy corridor at all.

The Trump administration responded with an instrument no prior administration deployed at scale. The $40 billion DFC-Chubb maritime reinsurance facility, announced March 6 and expanded April 3, 2026, treats war-risk insurance as a strategic domain and commits sovereign capital to it within weeks of a crisis beginning. The question this article addresses is whether, at a chokepoint with no bypass and under sustained war-risk pricing pressure, sovereign intervention in the insurance layer meaningfully shifts commercial behavior. The answer is yes, conditionally. Four conditions remain open before that authority becomes fully activated and durable.

The Mechanism

On December 18, 2023, the Joint War Committee (JWC), the body of Lloyd’s Market Association and London company market underwriters, extended its listed areas to cover the southern Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab. Within weeks, container ship transits through the Suez Canal collapsed by roughly 67 percent. That cascade was not driven by any single battle. It emerged from commercial decisions, reroutings, surcharges, and contract renegotiations that followed the listing.

When a corridor appears on the JWC list, standard war clauses in hull insurance policies activate cancellation-and-reinstatement mechanics, war-risk premiums reprice on a voyage-specific basis, and charterers, financiers, and flag states reassess exposure in parallel. A vessel facing a listed area does not lose the legal capacity to sail. It faces sharply higher costs and friction. When war-risk premiums rise by an order of magnitude, when charter parties invoke war clauses, and when letters of credit require renegotiation, the aggregate effect is to reroute.

This is the layer Iran’s coercive maritime architecture is built to manipulate. The March 11, 2026 attack on the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree makes the calibration explicit: Iranian unmanned surface vessels targeted the ship’s rudder and propeller, immobilizing it rather than sinking it. Iran is not trying to fill the Strait with wreckage. It is trying to make the commercial calculus of transit prohibitive.

The Instruments

Three insurance instruments often conflated in discussion operate on distinct legal foundations.

Hull war-risk insurance covers physical damage to the vessel from war perils. Placed in specialized markets, including Lloyd’s syndicates, the London company market, Bermuda carriers, and specialty war-risk underwriters, it reprices dynamically when the JWC lists a corridor and is the layer most sensitive to kinetic risk signals.

Protection and Indemnity (P&I) cover is mutual insurance for third-party liabilities, including crew casualty, pollution, wreck removal, cargo claims, and collision liability. Within the International Group, twelve associations cover roughly 90 percent of ocean-going tonnage. P&I is bundled with certificates of financial security required under the 1992 Civil Liability Convention and the 2001 Bunkers Convention. These Blue Cards, issued by the P&I Club to the flag state, underpin the Certificate of Insurance that port-state control examines at entry. A vessel retains that certificate regardless of whether the JWC has listed the waters it transited.

The interaction among these instruments produces accumulated pressure rather than single-point failure. Hull war-risk cover becomes prohibitively expensive or subject to voyage-specific underwriting. P&I Clubs issue guidance straining cover conditions. Charterers invoke war clauses. Cargo financiers decline to fund shipments without additional guarantees. Transit volumes decline even though no single instrument has formally failed. Sanctions compliance risk, banking appetite, schedule reliability, and carrier network economics compound the pressure further.

The 2024 Red Sea Record

The United States announced Operation Prosperity Guardian on December 18, 2023, the same day the JWC extended its listing. U.S. and U.K. strikes against Houthi targets began January 11–12, 2024. Naval action degraded Houthi strike tempo. The JWC listing did not move.

War-risk premiums for Red Sea transits, which had been running near 0.05 percent of hull value before the crisis, rose into a range of 0.5 to 1.0 percent per voyage. On a $100 million hull, that is an incremental $500,000 to $1,000,000 per transit. Container ship transits through the Suez Canal dropped more than 60 percent by the fourth quarter of 2024 against 2023 levels. Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, and Hapag-Lloyd continued routing around the Cape of Good Hope through the end of 2025, even after the Houthis announced a ceasefire in November 2025, because premiums had not normalized and the JWC listing remained in force. The operational record and the commercial record bifurcated and did not rejoin on the same timeline. The Indian Ocean High Risk Area designated for Somali piracy in 2010 was not removed until January 2023, more than a decade beyond the operational peak. Pricing inertia at Hormuz will behave differently, but not more favorably.

Hormuz has no bypass comparable to the Cape of Good Hope. Approximately 20 percent of the world’s seaborne oil trade and one-fifth of global LNG transit the strait. LNG arbitrage, strategic stockpile releases, and cargo reshuffling can moderate the shock on the margin. None preserves the commercial economics of the pre-crisis routing pattern at scale.

What the 1987–88 Tanker War Does Not Explain

The standard historical counterargument cites the Iran-Iraq Tanker War: sustained attacks across eight years, hundreds of merchant incidents, commerce continued. Lloyd’s priced the risk. Operation Earnest Will reflagged Kuwaiti tankers. The implicit conclusion is that determined naval presence restores commercial flow.

Three features distinguish the current situation. The first is attribution. Iraqi Exocet launches and Iranian attacks on identifiable Gulf-bound tonnage presented a priceable risk distribution. A corridor where mines of uncertain vintage sit in water that cannot be fully mapped presents underwriters with a distribution they struggle to model. Coverage does not simply become expensive; it becomes subject to exclusions, warranties, and voyage-specific reinstatement. The second is market structure. The 1988 London markets operated with broader war-risk appetite and more distributed capacity. The International Group’s reinsurance structure is now concentrated in an annual placement renewing each February 20, and syndicates that cannot price Hormuz exposure typically decline to write it rather than price through it. The third is sovereign presence. The 1987–88 system had no sovereign substitute in the war-risk layer. The United States in 2026 has deployed one.

The Development Finance Corporation Facility

On March 3, 2026, President Trump ordered the DFC to provide political risk insurance for maritime trade through the Gulf. On March 6, DFC CEO Ben Black and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a $20 billion maritime reinsurance facility coordinated with CENTCOM, covering Hull and Machinery and Cargo war risk. The facility committed federal capital on a timeline measured in weeks rather than the months typical of interagency coordination, signaling that the United States intended to act in a domain it had historically left to London.

On April 3, 2026, DFC and Chubb announced expansion to $40 billion total, with Travelers, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway, AIG, Starr, and CNA joining as partners. The structure splits risk evenly: $20 billion backed by sovereign U.S. capital through DFC and $20 billion pooled by the consortium. Chubb was established as named lead underwriter, responsible for pricing, terms, policy issuance, and claims management across all three coverage lines: War Hull, War P&I, and War Cargo. Hull war cover protects the ship; cargo war cover protects the goods; the April 3 P&I extension reached the third-party liability layer whose constraint most compounds pressure on chartering and financing decisions.

The facility’s eligibility architecture carries a second function beyond restoring commercial flows. DFC outlined a rigorous Know Your Customer and sanctions-screening process covering IMO number, flag, crew composition, registered owner and ultimate beneficial owners with their domiciles, cargo type and value, cargo ownership, and lenders financing the vessel.

This vetting is designed to deny coverage to vessels intending to pay Iranian transit tolls or engage in sanctionable activity, aligning with OFAC FAQ 1249, issued April 28, 2026, which confirmed that payments to the Government of Iran or the IRGC for safe passage through Hormuz are not authorized for U.S. persons and create significant sanctions exposure for non-U.S. persons as well. Coverage eligibility and sanctions enforcement now operate as a single instrument.

The Convoy Conditionality

The facility carries a structural feature that neither the March 6 nor April 3 press releases made explicit but that Greenberg disclosed in Chubb’s Q1 2026 earnings call transcript on April 22, 2026: coverage is linked to U.S. naval convoy operations, and purchasing cover from the DFC-Chubb facility is required to join any U.S.-run convoy through the Strait. In Greenberg’s own words: “The government wanted to support shipping through the Gulf and open when they think that the risk environment is such that they can support with military convoys ships that would transit the Gulf and that has yet to occur.”

The convoy system materialized briefly. Project Freedom, launched May 4, 2026 by U.S. Central Command, guided a small number of vessels through an enhanced security corridor along Oman’s territorial waters before being paused by President Trump on May 6, after less than 48 hours and two confirmed transits. As of mid-June, the facility has not provided coverage at meaningful scale and is architecturally sound but not yet fully activated.

This conditionality clarifies the facility’s logic rather than exposing a weakness. The DFC-Chubb instrument is not designed to operate in a corridor that has not been assessed and cleared for routine commercial transit. It is designed to price the commercial risk for vessels transiting under military protection, converting the kinetic and financial instruments into a single package. The gap between that design intent and current operational reality is precisely what the conditions below address.

The Mine Problem

Chubb cannot price individual voyage risk into a corridor whose mine geometry is undefined. CENTCOM confirmed on March 10 that U.S. forces destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait, and Reuters reported that day, citing two U.S. government sources, that Iran had deployed approximately a dozen mines in the waterway, including rocket-propelled EM-52 rising mines designed to defeat conventional magnetic and acoustic sweeping. Open-source reporting in April, corroborated by DefenseScoop citing U.S. officials, indicated Iranian command channels lacked a complete record of mine placements and that ocean currents may have shifted them further. The source base for that specific claim warrants caution, but it confirms what underwriters already infer from the broader picture: the placement distribution cannot be modeled with confidence.

The U.S. Navy entered this crisis without the mine countermeasures (MCM) assets needed to produce a cleared-corridor picture on a commercial timeline, following implementation of the FY2025 force-structure and shipbuilding plan. The Biden administration’s decommissioning of all four Bahrain-based Avengers—formally scheduled in the FY2025 shipbuilding plan published in March 2024 and executed seven weeks before the Hormuz closure—left the United States without the specialized assets needed to clear the corridor its insurance facility requires. These vessels—their wooden, low-magnetic-signature hulls specifically engineered for mined waters—were replaced not by a proven successor but by the promise of one. They physically departed the theater aboard the M/V Seaway Hawk on January 9, 2026, before Iran began mining. The Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) designated as replacements were in Asia when the crisis began, and their MCM mission package carries documented reliability concerns: Naval News reported combat-ineffective sensor performance, lift-system single points of failure, and a runaway unmanned surface vehicle during testing. The two Avenger-class ships now being rushed to the theater, USS Chief and USS Pioneer, were homeported in Sasebo, Japan when Iran began mining.

By April 11, CENTCOM announced that guided-missile destroyers USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy had begun “setting conditions” for mine clearance—platforms not designed for the MCM mission. What MCM capacity determines is not whether any transits occur, but whether routine commercial flows resume at normalized insurance rates. The sovereign insurance facility is architecturally complete. The physical assessment on which its commercial terms depend is not.

Why the Insurance Layer Matters

When the United States assumes the role of primary provider of maritime war-risk coverage for Gulf energy flows, it acquires something prior administrations did not possess: durable positional authority in a domain through which global energy commerce must pass. Three forms of value accrue.

Economic. The war-risk insurance layer is where global energy trade is priced under crisis conditions. A sovereign providing capacity at scale in that layer sets reference terms the broader market prices against. U.S. underwriters, reinsurers, and U.S.-domiciled capital gain structural advantage in a market centered on London for a century. Facilities, expertise, and institutional relationships built for Hormuz become the default architecture when the next chokepoint crisis emerges. The United Kingdom built Lloyd’s position through sustained presence of exactly this kind. That opportunity is present now.

Political. Allies and partners whose energy security depends on Gulf transit, including Japan, South Korea, India, and most of Europe, will route their insurance, financing, and flag-state decisions through or around architecture the United States controls. That is leverage operating continuously through commercial channels, without coercive political cost.

Strategic. The insurance layer is where state actors increasingly contest maritime commerce below kinetic thresholds. Iran’s calibration of its architecture around pricing and availability rather than vessel destruction demonstrates the pattern. A sovereign capable of meeting that form of coercion with its own capacity holds a continuing instrument of statecraft. Withdrawing from the layer after the immediate crisis passes surrenders that instrument before its strategic value has been tested.

What Hormuz Teaches About Future Chokepoints

The Iranian approach is not idiosyncratic. It is a doctrine that can be exported. The Houthi campaign at Bab al-Mandab, also conducted without sinking commercial tonnage at significant scale, produced the same coercive effect through the same insurance-layer mechanics. Both campaigns achieved the consequence their sponsors sought: routing decisions made by underwriters, charterers, and banks rather than admiralty courts or naval commanders. The downstream consequences reach well beyond energy. The Hormuz closure simultaneously severed roughly one-third of global seaborne fertilizer trade, with potentially severe implications for food security in import-dependent regions including Yemen, Somalia, and parts of the Sahel.

The Taiwan Strait is the most consequential next case. A PLA Navy posture producing even a credible mine threat, combined with surface or undersea action below an Article 5 threshold, would force JWC consideration of strait waters and surrounding approaches. Coverage friction and premium escalation would impose serious economic costs on Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan itself well before any kinetic confrontation reached a decisive threshold. Russia has experimented with similar logic through undersea cable incidents in the Baltic and Eastern Mediterranean, where attribution is uncertain and pricing distributions are difficult to model. The Black Sea grain corridor required a sovereign-backed war-risk facility, brokered by Marsh McLennan with the Ukrainian government and Lloyd’s underwriters, because the commercial layer would not otherwise function. The Hormuz crisis is that precedent at an order of magnitude larger scale.

State and proxy actors with limited ability to win conventional sea battles are learning to coerce through the insurance layer, where attribution is ambiguous, pricing is sticky, and military force does not directly translate into commercial reopening. The capacity the United States is building for Hormuz becomes the template for what gets deployed at the next chokepoint. Whether that template is durable, allied, and operationally connected to military assessment determines whether the United States holds the instrument or rebuilds it under pressure each time.

The Skeptical Case

The thesis places the insurance layer among the central variables in maritime coercion. A responsible version must engage the most authoritative challenges.

The most direct challenge comes from the Lloyd’s Market Association. In a March 23, 2026 market statement, the LMA clarified that war insurance remains available for Hormuz transits. Eighty-eight percent of Lloyd’s marine war syndicates surveyed retained appetite to write hull war risk, and P&I cover was described as non-cancellable. The LMA’s conclusion was plain: the reason ships are not moving is safety, not insurance availability.

This refines the argument rather than defeating it. The piece does not claim coverage has vanished. It argues that pricing friction and accumulated commercial pressure shape routing decisions. The LMA’s own traffic data confirms the effect: of 111 cargo-carrying transits recorded from the opening of hostilities through late March, over 60 percent carried an Iran nexus through Iranian ownership, flag, or negotiated Iranian consent. Western commercial shipping has largely self-excluded. Safety and insurance pricing are not competing explanations; they are compounding ones. When masters assess physical risk as prohibitive, underwriters price accordingly, and when underwriters price through exclusions and voyage-specific reinstatement, charter parties and banks amplify the friction further. The DFC-Chubb facility is not a substitute for safe passage. It is the pricing architecture for when passage becomes safe enough to resume.

A second challenge is that premium spikes are historically absorbed through surcharges, charter party renegotiation, flag changes, and selective risk acceptance. The DFC-Chubb facility could prove less a re-architecture than a well-timed capital injection that smooths an adjustment the market would have made anyway. What that view does not account for is the Red Sea record: redundant engineering did not restore Suez transit volumes after two years of naval action because the composite of premium levels, charter economics, financing friction, and reputational risk remained adverse. Hormuz presents a harder version of the same problem with no bypass.

What Determines Whether the Facility Endures

The Trump administration has recognized the insurance layer as a key strategic domain and deployed sovereign capital into it at speed. Statutory certificates continue to be issued through flag states on the basis of approved-insurer cover. Port-state control continues to examine those certificates. Treaty regimes remain in force. What has changed is the range of available pricing and coverage options within which that law operates, and who now sets the reference terms. Four conditions are likely to determine whether that change endures.

First, the convoy system must operate at meaningful scale. The DFC-Chubb facility was designed around naval escort, and the two confirmed transits under Project Freedom before its May 6 pause illustrate both the concept’s validity and its current limits. For the insurance facility to function as designed, military escort must operate at a scale and regularity that commercial operators can plan around. A facility built on convoy conditionality that cannot field convoys is underwriting architecture without an underwriting event.

Second, sufficient MCM capacity must be available to define and maintain a commercially usable corridor. The decommissioning of the Bahrain-based Avengers left the United States reliant on platforms not designed for the mission, and the concrete options are limited: fast-track the LCS MCM package to demonstrated operational reliability, invest in allied MCM capacity under burden-sharing, or expand forward basing posture for the remaining Avengers. Chubb cannot price voyage risk against a corridor whose mine geometry remains undefined, and that geometry will not be defined without purpose-built MCM assets in theater.

Third, a standing CENTCOM-DFC operational channel is likely necessary. A formal mechanism, whether named a Joint Maritime Risk Assessment cell or something equivalent, through which CENTCOM’s corridor assessment translates directly into DFC voyage eligibility determinations and Chubb policy terms, is essential. Without it, sovereign capital and private underwriting architecture operate in parallel rather than in concert. This is an interagency coordination requirement, not a budgetary one, and it can be established by executive direction. The same intelligence-to-finance channel logic that governs sanctions enforcement can govern voyage underwriting.

Fourth, the facility will likely require a durable governing structure and broader allied participation. The DFC facility as publicly described lacks the pricing discipline, allied cost-sharing, and exit optionality that would make it sustainable over time. The National Flood Insurance Program, established in 1968 as a temporary measure, carries approximately $22.5 billion in accumulated debt to Treasury not because federal insurance is strategically valueless but because its structure lacks those features. The authority in 46 U.S.C. Section 53902 permits a targeted amendment establishing a transit-count or time-based schedule after which sovereign coverage contracts toward a reinsurance role, JWC delisting as an explicit drawdown trigger, and a tie to the International Group’s February 20 annual renewal as a structured off-ramp. Japan, South Korea, and India together account for a substantial share of daily Hormuz oil flows and currently contribute nothing to the facility. India has deployed warships under Operation Urja Suraksha to escort its own flagged vessels, a bilateral response to a global problem. The G7 Leaders’ process and bilateral treaty frameworks provide the lever to formalize allied participation, distribute cost, and convert American positional authority from a unilateral expenditure into a governed alliance asset. Structured this way, the facility also signals to Iran that the pricing-pressure instrument has been permanently foreclosed, not merely paused.

The insurance layer at Hormuz now reflects American sovereign capital working alongside private actuarial judgment rather than waiting on it. The eligibility vetting process has merged sanctions enforcement with underwriting eligibility, giving Washington direct visibility into who transits and under what financial arrangements. The statutory authority, the interagency relationships, and the allied diplomatic frameworks through which these four conditions can be met already exist. Whether they are met before the facility’s structure is set by inertia rather than design will determine whether the instrument endures.

Bruce Randolph Tizes applies formal methods from dynamical systems theory and game theory to long-horizon strategic and systemic risk across law, medicine, and national security policy. He is a rostered Fulbright Specialist, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and is affiliated with the Center for Bioethics at Harvard Medical School.

Featured Image: In this file photo taken on April 30, 2019, Iranian soldiers take part in the National Persian Gulf Day in the Strait of Hormuz. (Atta Kenare/AFP)