The Best of Both Worlds: Educating Future Navy Officers

Notes to the New Administration Week

By Claude Berube

The Navy needs to reform its education by merging the commissioning sources of the U.S. Naval Academy, ROTC, and Officer Candidate School. This recommendation is based on current conditions, educational opportunities for midshipmen, and cost savings. Commissioning of U.S. Navy midshipmen (“mids” weren’t allowed to commission as Marines until the 1880s) has changed since the early republic, from at-sea training to the U.S. Naval Academy as the sole source of commissioning, to it changing from a two- to four-year program, to accreditation and the first bachelor’s degree awarded with the class of 1933. Other commissioning sources were created in the early twentieth century given emerging threats, including the Navy Reserve, the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), and Officer Candidate School (OCS).

Proposed changes in the mid-twentieth century were not successful. Various attempts were made to move or create additional academies in Chicago, Washington state, Los Angeles, and the Gulf of Mexico. A women’s naval academy was proposed by congress in WWII. In 1945, the House and Senate Naval Affairs Committees considered the proposal, which was opposed by House Chair Carl Vinson due to cost and internal naval rivalries that would emerge with competing naval academies. But today is not WWII.

Today, the Academy graduates approximately 1,100 midshipmen annually when the fleet has fewer than 300 ships. USNA is graduating nearly three times the number of officers as it did in 1933 when the navy had 311 ships and nearly twice the number as in 1943 when the Navy had approximately 3,900 vessels. The U.S. Navy will never return to WWII ship numbers, nor is it expected to exceed 300 in the foreseeable future despite the promises of the past two decades. Consequently, adaptation is required in this environment.

The average cost of U.S. college tuition is $35,000. For Navy ROTC colleges and universities, the average tuition and fees range from $25,000 for in-state students and $37,500 for out-of-state students. The cost to educate each midshipman in reportedly at least three times that amount annually. In addition, the four-year Academy program largely insulates midshipmen from exposure to other cultures and experiences (except for a few programs such as a semester abroad).

The Navy should have one commissioning source – the U.S. Naval Academy. But it should be adapted to benefit from other educational programs and experiences domestically. All applicants would still go through a congressional nomination process and reviewed by the admissions board. This would give members of congress even more opportunities to nominate qualified students. Those accepted would participate in a plebe summer and then be distributed to the current ROTC programs throughout the United States for a period of two years during which time they would be supervised and evaluated by the current ROTC structure for ensuring potential as an officer. At the end of the two years, those students meriting continuation would arrive at Annapolis as a two-year school for completing their bachelor’s degree with a focus on service-specific needs.

This process would reduce the cost of educating midshipmen through other tuition programs, eliminating courses at the Academy that are already offered at civilian schools, and reduce administration, staff, and faculty positions. It would focus the sole commissioning source on warfighting. It would also create a more experienced junior officer benefiting from the diversity of cultures and education better prepared to face today’s international challenges with all officers having a common two-year experience in Annapolis.

Claude Berube, PhD, is a retired Navy Commander and taught for nearly twenty years at the U.S. Naval Academy. Among his nine books are A Call to the Sea, On Wide Seas, and Rickover Uncensored. He is a CIMSEC Senior Editor.

Featured Image: ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 27, 2024) Midshipman candidates from the class of 2028 listen to remarks from the Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro during Induction Day 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Bennett IV)