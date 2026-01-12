SWO Specialization Week Concludes on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

Last week CIMSEC published submissions sent in response to our Call for Articles on whether U.S. Navy surface warfare officers should specialize.

Authors offered a variety of viewpoints on this long-running debate. These included arguments for different forms of specialization, making changes within the current generalist system, and other perspectives. As the global threat environment intensifies, the U.S. Navy’s SWO community may continue to reexamine its professional structure to stay effective.

The lineup is below, and we thank these authors for their excellent contributions.

“The Commanding Officer Must Be a Fighting Engineer — Surface Warfare and Generalism,” by Rob Watts

“Authors advocating each approach have employed personal experience and beliefs, historical analysis, and comparisons with other navies to make their cases. Data has had little role in this debate. To add data to this discussion, this author collected and analyzed information about the careers of current (as of December 1, 2025) destroyer commanding officers and executive officers encompassing 148 people across 74 ships.”

“SWO Specialization: Specialize by Platform Groups to Win the High-End Fight, Pt. 1,” by JR Dinglasan

“Perhaps the most hotly debated reform to improve warfighting skill is the specialization of the SWO community – proposed in the wake of the 2017 collisions but not implemented. Of myriad proposals, SWO specialization is the single most effective structural change the community can undertake to substantially increase the surface force’s tactical proficiency in the long term.”

“The Merchant Marine Specialized 100 years ago. The Navy should have then, and needs to now,” by Jeff Jaeger

“The time was a century ago for the SWO officer corps to accept that the future had arrived, and it is past high time for them to do so now. The U.S. Navy surface warfare community must adapt accordingly, as their Merchant Marine brethren have to great effect, for their benefit as professional mariners.”

“Preparing for the Future Fight: A Blended Career Path for Surface Warfare Officers,” by Scott Mobley

“It is useful to explore these questions from a historical perspective, connect the Navy’s past experience to the present-day SWO debate, and ultimately propose a blended career path, incorporating the best aspects of technical specialization and generalist command.”

“No Time to Specialize,” by Chris Rielage

“SWO specialization was a compelling idea for a peacetime navy – and if we can stabilize the short-term threat to Taiwan, we should return to sharpen the fleet’s long-term competitiveness. Time is just too short for it to be the right answer today. In 2026, the only path forward is to roll up our sleeves – at every level of seniority – and drive the existing framework of the SWO community to be more ready for war.”

“Specialization vs. Warfighting: Balancing Technology and the Human Element in War,” by Gerry Roncolato



“Specialization is attractive to bureaucratic organizations. It promises to solve the problems of building individual system knowledge in the face of extraordinary technological advancement. It works well in commercial applications, but its efficacy in military organizations that fight wars, suffer casualties, and adapt to unforeseen and highly dangerous events is at best unproven. The U.S. Navy is already heavily specialized, and today’s calls are for even more.”

“The Surface Warfare Officer Career Path – An Egalitarian Construct in need of some Improvement,” by Mike Fierro

“With this specialty structure, these navies do not share a unified identity as a force. Rather, each identifies with their own specialty and wear different insignia. Often, rather than unity, there is friction.”

Featured Image: U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 28, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) steam alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). (Official U.S. Navy photo)