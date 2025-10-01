Start Building Small Warships

Notes to the New CNO Series

By Shelley Gallup and Ben DiDonato

In past wars, small and well-armed ships have been a necessary complement to the large, multipurpose ships that dominate today’s U.S. Navy. China understands this and utilizes a full range of maritime capabilities to outmaneuver us. These ships can easily overwhelm the navies of smaller nations, like the Philippines, creating an unsustainable demand for support from our large ships, which are often disproportionate to the task at hand.

Our submarine and naval aviation forces are the best in the world, but our surface fleet is facing serious challenges. We do not have nearly enough destroyers to provide deterrence in the Pacific and other areas of the world. A recent CIMSEC article outlines the global growth of China’s dual naval and maritime militia forces, who are creating new demand signals for U.S. naval presence. We must begin to rethink end strength because numbers have a quality all their own. The LCS cannot take up the slack, and the Constellation class will take too long to build and there will be too few of them.

We also lack the logistics support needed for sustained operations and the tyranny of distance is very real. The answer is not to build more large logistics vessels, which will require escorts we do not have, but to reinvent what logistics means in this modern age, where range and endurance are ever more meaningful. Future warships can eliminate much of this problem through longer endurance and the ability to refuel at almost any civilian port to minimize the need for resupply. Small warships can also provide unique personnel logistics support by carrying Marines into harm’s way.

While AI and autonomy are advancing, these technologies are not yet suitable for many forms of deterrence and warfighting without human oversight. They are in a co-evolutionary period with crewed vessels, so the best path forward is to build manned ships on the AI and autonomy technologies being developed for USVs. This will dramatically reduce crew requirements and let us build a better understanding of these technologies for future applications.

To solve this problem, we should build smaller, well-armed, and lightly manned warships that can sustain persistent operations. Our proposed lightly manned warship design – LMACC – will help solve this problem by bringing in smaller U.S. shipyards to increase competition and capacity. The Lightly Manned Automated Combat Capability is a program at the Naval Postgraduate School. CONOPS have been written and are the subject of technical reports. It has produced theses, journal articles, fundamental and applied research, and an operationally-validated warship design that can be built in large quantities for less than $200 million per platform, today. The design includes the remedies described above, can support USMC littoral operations, and provides affordable capacity for missions like countering the cartels.

The crew of approximately 25 provide the decision making necessary for combat and deterrence. They are intended to work with the larger unmanned surface vessels in a 5G cloud-based infrastructure independent of satellite data or GPS positioning. These innovations are currently being tested and further refined at NPS.

LMACC will serve a critical function in developing future leaders. In today’s destroyer-centric surface fleet, platform command opportunities are only available after more than a decade of service. LMACC is intended as an O-3 command, affording naval officers an opportunity to command earlier in their careers and develop critical leadership skills, including initiative, adaptability, risk taking, and tactical acumen. Autonomous systems will become increasingly important, but cultivating warrior skillsets early will always be central to victory.

Small warships have a long history in the U.S. Navy and are poised to offer an evolutionary leap in capability. Small, highly automated, lightly crewed, blue-water warships will help offset the capabilities of competing fleets and ensure enduring maritime superiority for the U.S. Navy. It is time to build a prototype of the LMACC and its flotilla of innovations.

Dr. Shelley Gallup is a retired surface warfare officer. As an Associate Research Professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, Dr. Gallup has spent 25 years assisting the Navy in developing large-scale experiments at sea. His current work includes research in human-machine partnerships, the role of emergence in combat at sea, and leads the small warship LMACC project at NPS. He can be contacted at spgallup@nps.edu.

Ben DiDonato is a volunteer member of the LMACC team. He is responsible for LMACC’s armament and most engineering work. He has provided systems and mechanical engineering support to organizations across the defense industry from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC) to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, working on projects for all branches of the armed forces. He currently serves as vice president of technology for Expanse Laboratories Corporation, a startup developing novel physical encryption technology. He can be contacted at benjamin.didonato@nps.edu.

Additional information can be found on the LMACC website: https://nps.edu/web/LMACC

Featured Image: LMACC design screenshot courtesy of Ben DiDonato.