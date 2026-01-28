By Brian Kerg

Dr. Elsa Kania joins the program to discuss her dissertation, “China’s Command Revolution,” which examines the reforms, adaptation, and emerging innovation in Chinese military command capabilities.

Dr. Elsa Kania received her PhD in Government from Harvard University. She served as a visiting scholar for the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, as an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security.

Download Sea Control 595: China’s Command Revolution with Elsa Kania

Links

1. Elsa Kania’s LinkedIn profile.

Brian Kerg is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Jim Jarvie edited and produced this episode.