Sea Control: 594: From Hulls to Pods with Emma Salisbury

By J. Overton

Dr. Emma Salisbury joins the program to discuss her essay, “From Hulls to Pods: Why NATO’s Navies Should Beware of the Allure of Mission Modularity,” in the new book in the ISPK SeaPower Series Guardians of the North Atlantic: NATO Maritime Strategies and Naval Operations in Turbulent Times.

Dr. Emma Salisbury is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow in the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s National Security Program, an Associate Fellow at the Royal Navy Strategic Studies Centre, and a Contributing Editor at War on the Rocks. She writes widely on military-industrial matters, geopolitics, and national security in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe, with a particular focus on the maritime. She is based just outside London in the United Kingdom.

1.”The Trump-class Battleship: Spectacle Wins Out over Combat Power,” by Emma Salisbury, Foreign Policy Research Institute, January 8, 2026.

2. “Want of Frigates: Why Is It So Hard For America to Buy Small Surface Combatants?” by Emma Salisbury, Foreign Policy Research Institute, December 1, 2025.

3. “Atlantic Bastion: The Future of Anti-Submarine Warfare,” by Emma Salisbury, Foreign Policy Research Institute, August 11, 2025.

4. Emma Salisbury FPRI page.

J. Overton is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Jonathan Selling edited and produced this episode.